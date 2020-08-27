Vegaste Technologies Corp. launches PlantX-branded Canadian glacial water

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Vegaste Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Vegaste") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1), is pleased to announce that the Company has launched its own PlantX-branded Canadian glacial water having already sold an aggregate of 27,500 litres of bottled, PlantX-branded glacial water to San Diego, California-based retailer, Liv Marketplace, for a gross amount of $43,632 CDN in the first month of sales.

PlantX Water Brand (CNW Group/Vegaste Technologies Corp.) PlantX Canadian Glacier Water (CNW Group/Vegaste Technologies Corp.) PlantX Water With Sports Cap (CNW Group/Vegaste Technologies Corp.) PlantX Water (CNW Group/Vegaste Technologies Corp.)

Vegaste's PlantX platform, the digital face of the plant-based community and the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, is expanding to include one of the world's most important resources: water. In addition to water being essential to human survival, drinking enough water throughout the day is paramount to health and wellness, which aligns with the Company's mission. After the Flint water crisis in the State of Michigan, the Company believes that having access to clean, natural water will become increasingly important for consumers across North America.

The Company's PlantX-branded water adds to the growing category verticals on its digital platform www.PlantX.com, which already includes plant-based recipes, restaurant resources, a regularly updated blog, a community forum, indoor plant delivery, groceries, and meals curated by top chefs and nutritionists. This important commodity will bring attention to the Company's e-commerce platform. PlantX-branded water is sourced from Canadian glaciers, where the geography, climate, and geology makes them a unique and pristine source of water, and bottled with a low carbon footprint in mind.

This initial sale of PlantX-branded glacial water is only the beginning of the Company's plans to expand the sale of its water throughout the continent. The Company plans to also bottle PlantX glacial water in sports bottles which will include the use of a new logo that will be distinct and unique, drawing eyes in retail locations to generate even more revenue.

"We are very excited to have the best commodities including our own water which is such an important part of our daily lives," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "The feedback on the quality of the water has been amazing."

Since its inception in October, 2019, the Company's PlantX platform has quickly emerged as an industry leader. As the fledgling plant-based sector continues its explosive growth, the Company will be at the forefront by continually evolving and delivering new ways to expand PlantX. With its forward-looking, cutting edge approach, the Company will continue to secure significant partnerships across North America while exploring innovative ways to expand both its e-commerce capabilities and digital resources to help educate, inspire, and uplift consumers.

The Company website is http://investor.plantx.com/.

About Vegaste

As the digital face of the plant-based community, Vegaste's PlantX platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company will offer customers across North America more than 3,000 plant-based products by the end of August. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, Vegaste currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, vitamins, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. Vegaste uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified with partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. Vegaste eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

The Company's lynchpin www.PlantX.com is the digital face of everything plant-based and fueled by the power of education and accessibility. For those who don't have the time to cook their own healthy plant-based meals, Vegaste offers a wide array of pre-made meals curated by Executive Chefs and nutritionists. For those looking to learn how to cook their own plant-based meals, Vegaste offers regularly updated weekly recipes. Unlike other plant-based e-commerce companies, Vegaste has a large selection of indoor plants for sale, providing not only visual appeal for your home, but unique health benefits. The site educates consumers on the benefits of a plant-based diet with a specialized blog, connects like-minded individuals with its forum, and provides resources for the best plant-based restaurants, pop-up retailers and products across Canada and the USA.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes statements regarding the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the risks inherent in having a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vegaste Technologies Corp.

For further information: Alexandra Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer, (323)536-7973, [email protected]

Related Links

https://plantx.com/

