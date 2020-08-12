Vegaste Technologies Corp. announces partnership with UpMeals to provide national delivery of its plant-based meals

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Vegaste Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Vegaste") (CSE: VEGA), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Vancouver-based UpMeals to expand its selection of plant-based meals and delivery across Canada.

Through its partnership with UpMeals, Vegaste will offer specially prepared meals to customers across the country. In addition to the Company's fast growing e-commerce platform, www.PlantX.com, which serves as a digital hub for plant-based education, resources, and community, the Company will provide custom-designed, plant-based recipes to chefs and nutritionists at UpMeals, who will then prepare a rotating line of plant-based menu items for purchase on the PlantX website. The chef-prepared meals will be available for delivery on a weekly basis across Canada.

UpMeals is a food technology company that provides branded, prepared-meal solutions to businesses seeking convenient, healthy food options for their employees or customers. Founded in 2018, UpMeals' team of nutritionists, professional chefs, and designers will help develop the PlantX delivery model across Canada. With their shared vision of accessibility through means of national distribution, the partnership will help broaden access to those interested in a plant-based diet and cultivate a community of wellness and health.

UpMeals is led by its co-founder and CEO, Drew Munro, who has 16 years of professional cooking experience, and 10 years of high-end catering experience. In addition to cooking, Munro is a consultant and owns Drew's Catering & Events, an award-winning catering company with a team of 25 employees and over 50 event staff. He has a track record of increased profitability while retaining his passion for serving fresh, made-in-house menu items.

"We are very excited to be working with UpMeals," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "With our partnership, we can work toward giving people healthy living and longevity, and to me that would be the most rewarding thing out there."

"We're thrilled to be entering into this partnership with PlantX," said Drew Munro, co-founder and CEO of UpMeals. "They are an innovator in the plant-based space and we're excited to help them achieve their goals and reach their customers in new, exciting ways."

Since its inception in October, 2019, the Company's PlantX platform has quickly emerged as an industry leader. As the fledgling plant-based sector continues its explosive growth, the Company will be at the forefront by continually evolving and delivering new ways to expand PlantX. With its forward-looking, cutting edge approach, the Company will continue to secure significant partnerships across North America while exploring innovative ways to expand both its e-commerce capabilities and digital resources to help educate, inspire, and uplift consumers.

The Company website is http://investor.plantx.com/.

About Vegaste

As the digital face of the plant-based community, Vegaste's PlantX platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company will offer customers across North America more than 3,000 plant-based products by the end of August. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, Vegaste currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, vitamins, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. Vegaste uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. Vegaste eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

The Company's lynchpin www.PlantX.com is the digital face of everything plant-based and fueled by the power of education and accessibility. For those who don't have the time to cook their own healthy plant-based meals, Vegaste offers a wide array of pre-made meals curated by Executive Chefs and nutritionists. For those looking to learn how to cook their own plant-based meals, Vegaste offers regularly updated weekly recipes. Unlike other plant-based e-commerce companies, Vegaste has a large selection of indoor plants for sale, providing not only visual appeal for your home, but unique health benefits. The site educates consumers on the benefits of a plant-based diet with a specialized blog, connects like-minded individuals with its forum, and provides resources for the best plant-based restaurants, pop-up retailers and products across Canada and the USA.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes statements regarding the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the risks inherent in having a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vegaste Technologies Corp.

For further information: Alexandra Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer, (323)536-7973, [email protected]

