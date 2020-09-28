Vegaste Technologies Corp. Announces Name Change to PlantX Life Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - PlantX Life Inc., formerly Vegaste Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1), is pleased to announce the Company has amended its Notice of Articles in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and changed its name to "PlantX Life Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Company's common shares will remain trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "VEGA". It is expected that the common shares will commence trading on the CSE under the new name on or about October 1, 2020.

The Name Change will allow PlantX, the one-stop shop for everything plant-based and the digital face of the plant-based community, to follow in the footsteps of its e-commerce peers having its parent company reflect the name of its successful platform. Apple is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tesla is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and now PlantX will be PlantX (CSE: VEGA). As the Company continues to expand its category verticals, partnerships and reach around the world, it has been internationally recognized as PlantX, and the Company believes the timing is right for the change.

"We are very excited for this name change and to unify our branding and messaging," said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. "As a company we look forward to our continued expansion and working with our great partners in new markets as PlantX Life Inc."

"PlantX has been rapidly growing in global recognition within the plant-based space and beyond since we launched in 2019," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "It only makes sense to embrace the name that has been there all along and we are proud to now call the company PlantX Life Inc."

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. The Company encourages any shareholders with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

The Company website is http://investor.plantx.com/ .

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company will offer customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products by the end of September. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes statements regarding timing on the commencement of trading of the common shares under the new name, the Company's continued expansion of category verticals and partnerships internationally, and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.

For further information: Alexandra Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer, (323)536-7973, [email protected]