Vegaste Technologies Corp. adds Mid-Day Squares to its online selection in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Vegaste Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Vegaste") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1), is pleased to announce that the Company will be adding Mid-Day Squares plant-based chocolate bars ("Mid-Day Squares") as an add-on item, currently only available to Canadian residents, in the meal delivery section of its extensive PlantX e-commerce platform www.PlantX.com .

The addition allows PlantX, the digital face of the plant-based community and the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, to expand its category verticals and offer plant-based vitamins, supplements, pre-made meals, groceries, its own branded water, and soon, it's first snack. The plant-based functional chocolate bars will be an add-on item for Canadian customers once five meals are added to a cart at https://plantx.com/plant-based-meal-delivery .

Mid-Day Squares are vegan, gluten-free, soy free, non-GMO, and 100% organic with no preservatives or artificial ingredients, aligning with PlantX's vision of providing accessible, delicious and nutritious plant-based options to interested parties. Packed with plant-based proteins and high fiber, the bars are a great snack between meals and will be featured as an add-on item for PlantX's pre-made meals created by Los Angeles-based chef, Gregg Drusinsky.

Founded in 2018 by Lezlie Karls, Jake Karls and Nick Saltarelli, Mid-Day Squares was launched to offer a healthy afternoon craving killer. With its tagline, "The first functional chocolate bar: Everything a chocolate bar isn't. Everything a protein bar wishes it was," the bars are made with "superfoods" and crafted for consumers on the go. There are three flavors, Fudge Yah, Almond Crunch and Busta Peanut.

"We are very excited to include Mid-Day Squares in our online selection," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX Founder. "Adding a nutritious snack made in Canada is a great way to round out our offerings and aligns with our vision as a company."

"In 2015 I started to really get into plant-based foods, always messing around in the kitchen coming up with new and healthier versions of our favorite comfort foods and treats, which Mid-Day Squares was born out of," says Lezlie Karls, Mid-Day Squares CEO. "I love to see companies like PlantX celebrating the goodness of all things plant-based and we are so fired up to be partnering with them!"

Since its inception in October, 2019, the Company's PlantX platform has quickly emerged as an industry leader. As the fledgling plant-based sector continues its explosive growth, the Company will be at the forefront by continually evolving and delivering new ways to expand PlantX. With its forward-looking, cutting edge approach, the Company will continue to secure significant partnerships across North America while exploring innovative ways to expand both its e-commerce capabilities and digital resources to help educate, inspire, and uplift consumers.

About Vegaste

As the digital face of the plant-based community, Vegaste's PlantX platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company will offer customers across North America more than 3,000 plant-based products by the end of August. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, Vegaste currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, vitamins, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. Vegaste uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. Vegaste eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

The Company's lynchpin www.PlantX.com is the digital face of everything plant-based and fueled by the power of education and accessibility. For those who don't have the time to cook their own healthy plant-based meals, Vegaste offers a wide array of pre-made meals curated by Executive Chefs and nutritionists. For those looking to learn how to cook their own plant-based meals, Vegaste offers regularly updated weekly recipes. Unlike other plant-based e-commerce companies, Vegaste has a large selection of indoor plants for sale, providing not only visual appeal for your home, but unique health benefits. The site educates consumers on the benefits of a plant-based diet with a specialized blog, connects like-minded individuals with its forum, and provides resources for the best plant-based restaurants, pop-up retailers and products across Canada and the USA.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes statements regarding the Company's position as an industry leader, the addition of products to the Company's e-commerce platform, the growth of the plant-based sector and the Company's position at the forefront of the sector, the Company's plans to secure future partnerships, and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

For further information: Alexandra Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer, (323)536-7973, [email protected]

