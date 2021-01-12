Vegan Pro Surfer Tia Blanco joins Vejii as Brand Ambassador and Launches Vegan Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Brand Dear Self Skincare on ShopVejii.com

Vejii Brand Ambassador Tia Blanco is the co-founder of Dear Self Skincare now offered on ShopVejii.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its US-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc.("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an engagement agreement (the "Agreement") with vegan pro surfer Tia Blanco to be an official ambassador for the brand. Additionally, Vejii has launched Tia Blanco's brand of vegan and cruelty-free cosmetic products, Dear Self Skincare on its platform.

"We are very excited to work so closely with Tia, who on top of being a world-famous athlete and influencer, is an incredible spokesperson for Veganism. Vejii's core belief is to make being a vegan simple. We respect Tia's social media expertise, her ability to connect with millions of people across platforms, and we embrace her integrity and passion," said Vejii's CEO, Kory Zelickson. "We are proud to align ourselves with Tia – she is genuine, passionate and engaging – we're excited to enable her to inspire the next generation of Vegans."

An early-stage brand ambassador for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), Tia has an extensive social media following which includes over a million followers across her social channels which include Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter. Tia has won the first place gold medal at the International Surfing Association (ISA) Open Women's World Surfing Championship 2015 in Popoyo, Nicaragua and successfully defended the title by winning the 2016 edition in Playa Jacó, Costa Rica.

"I am very excited to be partnering with Vejii and the Company's plant-based movement. I'll be proud to promote the company's mantra to my followers, across many different platforms. I've performed at my very best while on a plant-based diet. I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with an emerging industry leader like Vejii", said Tia. "I also look forward to working with the Vejii marketing team and their ultimate vision while assisting in social media growth, brand awareness, and brand development."

Vejii will also be expanding its product offering, launching vegan cruelty-free cosmetic items on its platform. Dear Self Skincare, co-founded by Tia, will be added to Vejii's cosmetic product offering. "At Dear Self, we focus on sustainability, quality, cruelty-free, and of course, plant-based – all of which align with Vejii and their corporate values. This opportunity will allow us to expand our reach across the country", said Tia, "It is important that we align our brand with companies with similar values to ours, and Vejii couldn't be a better fit."

About Dear Self Skincare

Dear Self Skin Care is on a mission is to provide a high-quality skincare line and encourage you to practice self-love daily! Every thought we think and every word we speak is an affirmation that is guiding the direction of our lives. Which is why each product comes with a unique, positive affirmation designed to redirect your habitual thinking patterns.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in the US through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc., Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

