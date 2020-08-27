Vegan Cooking Show on Amazon's Prime Video Goes Global!

Jane UnChained News

Aug 27, 2020, 09:18 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- New Day New Chef, America's popular vegan cooking show, now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video, has just gone global. It's already hopped across the pond and is available in England and Ireland. Now, the veg curious in Canada, Australia and New Zealand can also explore the delights of plant-based cooking!

New Day New Chef Season One

New Day New Chef on Amazon Prime
New Day New Chef on Amazon Prime
Launch Party
New Day New Chef on Amazon Prime
Launch Party

US
https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B084TNLF6Y

AUSTRALIA / New Zealand
https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0TZYPPYDR5V6UDG8O0TEZXAJ2D/ref=dvm_src_ret_au_xx_s

CANADA
https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0TZYPPYDR5V6UDG8O0TEZXAJ2D/ref=dvm_src_ret_ca_xx_s

UK
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/video/detail/B084TNDQW1

"We are so excited that, now, most of the English-speaking world can watch top vegan chefs in action and learn how to make amazingly delicious dishes packed with nutrients that lead to optimal health and fitness," said host Jane Velez-Mitchell. Her non-profit, JaneUnChained.com, created the show with Emmy winning producer Eamonn McCrystal of Inspired.

A special edition of the series, New Day New Chef Support and Feed, has also gone global. It features actress, singer, activist Maggie Baird, who is the mother of superstars Billie Eilish and Finneas. This famous vegan family delivers nutritious vegan food to those struggling during this pandemic. Viewers watch as leading vegan chefs whip up scrumptious, guilt-free superfoods.

New Day New Chef SUPPORT AND FEED

US
https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08B7GS4XV

Australia / New Zealand
https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0Q7KLGOXIHQ5NKVPSTJ0CUY0UG/ref=dvm_src_ret_au_xx_s

CANADA
https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0Q7KLGOXIHQ5NKVPSTJ0CUY0UG/ref=dvm_src_ret_ca_xx_s

UK/Ireland
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/video/detail/B08B7QRXH8/

Celebrities Appearing on the Shows:

NBA legend John Salley, Olympic medalist Dotsie BauschVanderpump Rules star Billie Lee, 90210's Christine Elise, Annabelle Comes Home's Katie Sarife, Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol, Friday's "Bye Felicia" Angela Means-Kaaya, supermodel Joanna Krupa, influencer Kyle KriegerDynasty's Elaine Hendrix, CSI's Jorja FoxLost's Emilie de Ravin, SpongeBob SquarePants' Lori Alan, America's Next Top Model's Katie Cleary and American Idol announcer Mark Thompson.

More to Come!

JaneUnChained and Inspired are currently readying another 8 shows to launch in October featuring a new slate of extraordinary chefs including famed restaurateur Matthew Kenney and wellness expert Leslie Durso.

