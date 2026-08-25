Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. Enters Into an Investor Relations Agreement and Grants Options

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") with RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip") through its principal, Dave Gentry, dated August 24, 2026.

The IR Agreement has a twelve-month term and may be renewed or otherwise amended and agreed to in writing by the parties. The Company has agreed to pay RedChip US$8,500, in advance on a monthly basis, for services to be provided commencing on the effective date of the agreement. Under the terms of the IR Agreement, RedChip has agreed to assist the Company with certain investor relations related activities, including communicating with investment advisors, analysts, portfolio managers, and media contacts together with perfecting investor collateral, including investor decks, website disclosure in preparation for outreach to institutions, analysts and media outlets (collectively, the "IR Services"), all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to the IR Agreement, the Company has granted RedChip stock options ("IR Options") to purchase up to 150,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.80 per share. The IR Options expire on August 24, 2029, vesting from the grant date on a quarterly basis over the term of the IR Agreement. The IR Options are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

RedChip is a United States investor relations firm based in Maitland, FL. RedChip is owned by its CEO, Dave Gentry, and has no direct relationship with and is arms-length from the Company, other than as disclosed in this news release. Neither RedChip nor any of its principals currently hold common shares of the Company. RedChip has been granted Options to purchase up to 150,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the terms of the IR Agreement described above. The IR Agreement and the engagement of RedChip pursuant thereto remain subject to the approval of the TSXV.

ABOUT VECTOR SCIENCE AND THERAPEUTICS CORP.

Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp., headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, develops novel biomechanical devices and active localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risks are unacceptable. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAIN. For more information, visit www.vectorscience.co.

ABOUT REDCHIP COMPANIES, INC.

RedChip Companies, Inc. is an investor relations, media and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992, RedChip provides investor relations and communications services, including investor outreach, retail and institutional roadshows, digital media, investor webinars, research distribution and strategic consulting. For more information, visit www.redchip.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this announcement, including statement concerning our plans and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the IR Services to be rendered pursuant to the IR Agreement, the consideration payable by the Company to RedChip pursuant to the IR Agreement, Company's future operations and business prospects, the receipt of necessary approvals, including of the TSXV for the IR Agreement and the grant of Options to RedChip, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks that the IR Services will not be rendered as contemplated or at all, risks that the consideration payable by the Company to RedChip pursuant to the IR Agreement may not be paid as contemplated or at all, risks that the Company may not receive applicable regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV for the IR Agreement and the grant of the Options to RedChip as contemplated or at all, as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Vector does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics

Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp., [email protected], www.vectorscience.co