Vecima Announces Voting Results from AGM

VICTORIA, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative technology in the broadband equipment market, today announced the voting results of the corporation's annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 16, 2019. All the shareholders' resolutions were approved.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was set at six and the six nominees of management were elected as directors at the meeting. The election of directors was conducted by show of hands. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the votes represented by proxy that would have been withheld from each director nominee had a ballot been called, as a percentage of votes represented at the meeting:

Nominee Votes Represented

at the Meeting Votes Withheld by

Proxy % Withheld

by Proxy Surinder Kumar 16,834,672 218,599 1.28 T. Kent Elliott 17,029,390 23,881 0.14 Sumit Kumar 16,811,272 241,999 1.42 Danial Faizullabhoy 17,029,374 23,897 0.14 Ben Colabrese 17,029,382 23,889 0.14 Derek Elder 16,734,880 318,391 1.87

Appointment of Auditors

At the meeting, Grant Thornton LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

