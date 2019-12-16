Vecima Announces Voting Results from AGM
Dec 16, 2019, 15:39 ET
VICTORIA, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative technology in the broadband equipment market, today announced the voting results of the corporation's annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 16, 2019. All the shareholders' resolutions were approved.
Election of Directors
The number of directors was set at six and the six nominees of management were elected as directors at the meeting. The election of directors was conducted by show of hands. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the votes represented by proxy that would have been withheld from each director nominee had a ballot been called, as a percentage of votes represented at the meeting:
|
Nominee
|
Votes Represented
|
Votes Withheld by
|
% Withheld
|
Surinder Kumar
|
16,834,672
|
218,599
|
1.28
|
T. Kent Elliott
|
17,029,390
|
23,881
|
0.14
|
Sumit Kumar
|
16,811,272
|
241,999
|
1.42
|
Danial Faizullabhoy
|
17,029,374
|
23,897
|
0.14
|
Ben Colabrese
|
17,029,382
|
23,889
|
0.14
|
Derek Elder
|
16,734,880
|
318,391
|
1.87
Appointment of Auditors
At the meeting, Grant Thornton LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.
