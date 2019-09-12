Vecima Announces Q4 Fiscal 2019 Results Earnings Call - September 26, 2019 at 1 pm ET

VICTORIA, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) today announces that it will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial and operational results for the three months and year ended June 30, 2019.

A press release announcing the results will be issued the day of the call before markets open. Sumit Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Hanna, Chief Financial Officer, will begin the call with their commentary on the three months and year ended on June 30, 2019. Following management's presentation, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors.

To participate in the Q4FY19 teleconference, dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-9020. Alongside the conference call, we will be hosting a live audio webcast, available at: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/vecima20190926.html

Following the call, the audio webcast will also be archived on the Vecima website: https://vecima.com/investor-relations/earnings-call-archive/

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

