Vecima Announces AGM to take place December 16, 2019

VICTORIA, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. ("Vecima") (TSX:VCM) today announces that it has filed on SEDAR and mailed to its shareholders the Management Information Circular in connection with its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). The AGM (which was to have been held on November 25, 2019), will now be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am Victoria time , at Vecima's corporate office located at 771 Vanalman Avenue, Victoria, B.C. for the following purposes:

to receive the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 , together with the report of the auditors thereon; to re-appoint Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the next fiscal year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to set the number of directors of the Corporation at six; to elect directors; and to transact such further and other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

Specific details of the above items of business are contained in the Management Information Circular. Mr. Sumit Kumar, Vecima's President and Chief Executive Officer, will also present the achievements and highlights of the 2019 financial year during the AGM.

About Vecima

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

