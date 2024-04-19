Vayiz Unveils PTLC - Mark 1: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnostics with Pioneering AI Technology

TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Vayiz, an exciting new startup in innovative AI-driven medical imaging solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking product, PTLC - Mark 1. This advanced medical diagnosis software utilizes state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to deliver highly accurate assessments of Pneumonia, Tuberculosis, and Lung Cancer, achieving an impressive diagnostic accuracy rate of up to 94.8%.

Innovative Technology to Transform Medical Imaging

PTLC - Mark 1 represents a major leap forward in the fight against respiratory diseases, offering a trusted tool for healthcare providers. This cutting-edge technology not only enhances diagnostic accuracy but also significantly improves patient outcomes by facilitating early and precise detection.

A Personal Mission to Combat Misdiagnosis

At Vayiz, the drive to innovate and improve medical diagnostics is deeply personal and spearheaded by our founder, Shavayiz Malik. The journey began in response to a series of personal misdiagnoses affecting Shavayiz's closest family members.

"These deeply personal experiences exposed the dire consequences of medical misdiagnosis and ignited my passion to leverage cutting-edge technology to enact positive change," stated Shavayiz Malik, Founder and CEO & CTO of Vayiz. "With the development of PTLC - Mark 1, Vayiz is setting new standards in healthcare, ensuring that patients receive the correct diagnosis the first time."

We are united by a mission to transform healthcare diagnostics. Our technology is designed not only to detect diseases with high accuracy but also to ensure that such innovations lead to tangible improvements in patient care worldwide. We are driven by a commitment to excellence, a spirit of innovation, and a dedication to saving lives and enhancing health outcomes through superior diagnostic accuracy.

Meet the Team Behind the Innovation

At Vayiz, our team is driven by a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare. Shavayiz Malik, our CEO & CTO, brings extensive experience from the tech and finance sectors to spearhead our technological advancements. Abdul Mutal Sharif, our COO, ensures operational excellence and strategic growth, drawing on his deep integration management expertise.

Be Part of the Diagnostic Revolution

Vayiz is on the move, forging partnerships to usher the PTLC - Mark 1 into hospitals and clinics globally. We extend an invitation to join this transformative journey.

Learn more about Vayiz and PTLC - Mark 1 at https://vayiz.com/

SOURCE Vayiz

For further information: Shavayiz Malik, CEO and CTO, Vayiz, [email protected]; Abdul Mutal Sharif COO, Vayiz, Email: [email protected]