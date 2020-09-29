VAWK Designer Sunny Fong Launches VIEREN Luxury Swiss Made Automatic Watch Brand

"In the fashion industry and on the runway and the red carpet, everyone is asking 'what's next' from designers -and this is what's next," said Fong, Creative Director and Co-Founder of VIEREN. "I've always wanted to design a watch that makes people feel powerful and will last forever."

"I grew up in watch factories and my family has more than forty years of experience in luxury Swiss watchmaking, so I've had the privilege to learn what it takes to create a quality, long-lasting mechanical timepiece," said Chow, "And when I met Sunny, we knew it was time to establish a brand of our own."

Built In their La-Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland studio, VIEREN's statement timepieces are subtle and sexy - with bespoke design elements from minimalistic art and modernist architecture to bring timeless sophistication to an everyday essential.

The limited edition OG AUTOMATIC collection features:

Swiss ETA-2671 automatic movement with 25 jewels and 44-hour power reserve

Slim and sleek rectangular case, specially engineered at only 9.2mm with an open exhibition case back

Modern matte black and white tone-on-tone monochromatic designs

Signature 18K gold-plated reflector ring with subtle minute tracker detail

Four gender neutral styles: Matte White, Matte Black, White Diamond, Black Diamond

The full collection of automatic watches will be available to shop online at 12PM on September 29, 2020 at vieren.co/shop.

About VIEREN

VIEREN is the new generation of luxury watchmakers handcrafting limited edition automatic Swiss Made watches to Power Your Time. Designed by Project Runway All Star, Sunny Fong, (Project Runway Canada winner, VAWK designer) in Toronto, Canada, and handcrafted in his watch studio in La-Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, VIEREN's first capsule collection – OG AUTOMATIC – will be making its North America debut this September 2020 with only 100 limited edition watches of four styles (and more styles coming later this year). Become a Member to shop the collection and get your hands on the limited-edition automatic watch.

