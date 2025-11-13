Vaughan Mills Debuts First-Of-Its Kind Immersive Holiday Installation with "Santa's Magical Library"

The cutting-edge experience, designed by Montreal-based Studio Artefact Inc., features multiple immersive environments, from a librarian's check-in counter to Santa's spectacular library showcasing the mystical Great Book of Imagination, and concluding with a photo opportunity with Santa Clause himself.

The installation features AR technology and a companion mobile app that extends engagement throughout Vaughan Mills via QR scan points, allowing families to collect characters and complete challenges for prizes beyond their Santa visit. This represents a significant evolution in retail entertainment, demonstrating how shopping centres are becoming destinations for immersive, story-driven experiences.

"We're not just updating the Santa experience - we're reimagining what's possible when you combine storytelling magic with cutting-edge technology," says Rhonda Richmond, Regional Marketing Director, Ontario with JLL Canada, the centre's property management company. "This experience proves that innovation and impact can go hand in hand creating magical moments for families, while simultaneously supporting life-changing care at SickKids. When children visit Santa and pledge to keep the magic of stories alive by reading, they're not just participating in entertainment--they're part of a movement that has raised over $1.2 million for pediatric healthcare. This is what happens when retail entertainment incorporates genuine community good, turning every family visit into an act of giving back."

Beyond innovation and creativity, this holiday experience drives meaningful impact through Vaughan Mills' ten-year partnership with SickKids. All photo package proceeds support SickKids' mission to revolutionize paediatric care through Precision Child Health (PCH). This collaboration also includes in-hospital storytelling sessions and a special holiday breakfast event for SickKids families – an example of how retail entertainment can create genuine community connection. Since 2015, Vaughan Mills has generated over $1.2 million for SickKids Foundation.

"We're so grateful to our partners at Vaughan Mills for bringing the magic of the holidays and the spirit of giving to the patients and families at SickKids," says Julie Garcia Sjogrim, Vice-President of Corporate and Community Partnership, SickKids Foundation. "The holidays really highlight the power of community, and through this innovative and immersive experience, Vaughan Mills is showcasing the way it can bring people together in a show of support for priority needs at SickKids. Through this longstanding partnership, funds raised grant the hospital the flexibility to direct resources to the areas of greatest need and promise - so it can meet the needs of today while making the discoveries of tomorrow. It's thanks to incredible donor support that SickKids continues to be a centre of excellence in paediatric care and medical research."

In partnership with SickKids Foundation, Vaughan Mills will host an exclusive VIP & Media Event on Thursday, November 13, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The evening will launch this unique installation, and celebrate the start of the festive season and Vaughan Mills' ongoing commitment to children's health and wellbeing.

Hosted by television personality Stella Acquisto

Musical performances by JUNO Award winner Chantal Kreviazuk

Inspirational keynote by SickKids Patient Ambassador Ava

A first look at Santa's Magical Library

Interactive holiday workshops

Light refreshments

Registration opens November 13, and bookings are available from November 16 to December 24.

For general public bookings to experience Santa's Magical Library + photo package, please visit www.vaughanmills.com/santa

About Vaughan Mills

Built by Ivanhoé Cambridge in 2004, Vaughan Mills features an exceptional mix of factory outlets and specialty concept stores. Vaughan Mills remains one of Canada's premier super-regional shopping centres, attracting over 11 million visitors annually with a diverse mix of 220 retailers and exclusive entertainment offerings. Strategically located in one of Canada's fastest-growing communities, Vaughan Mills continues to evolve as a world-class destination for families, entrepreneurs, and entertainment seekers. As the centre grows, maintaining strong community integration is essential, building on its large local customer base and longstanding partnerships within the community. Visit vaughanmills.com or follow @vaughan_mills on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

