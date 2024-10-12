Vasco & Co. brand Filet Royal Smoked Atlantic Salmon recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Oct 12, 2024, 09:39 ET
Ottawa, ON, Oct. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Filet Royal Smoked Atlantic Salmon
Issue:
Food - Microbial contamination - Listeria
Distribution:
Quebec
