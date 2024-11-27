OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product:

Various brands of organic carrots

Issue

Food - Microbial contamination - E. Coli - other pathogenic

Distribution

National

Various brands of organic carrots recalled due to E. coli O121

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Company information, Grimmway Farms, Telephone: (866) 912-9552 (08:00-20:00 EST); Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]