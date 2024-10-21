Various brands of Ham in Jelly (Jelly Pork) recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product
Ham in Jelly (Jelly Pork); Ham Jelly Coppacotta Wageners; Pork Head Cheese, Lean Ham Jelly

Issue
Food - Microbial contamination - Listeria

Distribution
Ontario

Wagener's brand Ham in Jelly (Jelly Pork) recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes - Canada.ca

