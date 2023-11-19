Various brands of Fresh Cut Fruit recalled due to Salmonella Français

Product: Fresh Cut Fruit

Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella

Distribution:  Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
Possibly other provinces and territories

