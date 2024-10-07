Various brands of beef jelly tongue products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Beef jelly tongue



Issue: Food - Microbial contamination – Listeria

Distribution:

Ontario

https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-brands-beef-jelly-tongue-products-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]