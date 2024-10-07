Various brands of beef jelly tongue products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Oct 07, 2024, 08:10 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Beef jelly tongue
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination – Listeria
Distribution:
Ontario
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
