Vaporesso's New Eco-Friendly Design Receives Red Dot Award

For more than 60 years, the Red Dot Awards has been an internationally recognized symbol of outstanding product design. Nowadays, Red Dots are one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. The international jury adjudicated thousands of world-class products every year and awarding only 1.2% with Red Dots: Best of the Best. Entries are assessed on several key criteria, including the Degree of innovation, Functionality, Formal quality, Ergonomics, Durability, Symbolic and emotional content, Product periphery, Self-explanatory quality, and Ecological compatibility. To win two Red Dots in the space of a couple of years speaks volumes to the company's focus on innovative design and product quality.

The award-winning eco-friendly EP-Vaporizer culminated in Vaporesso's focus on combining cutting-edge technology and solid design principles with a sense of social responsibility. Both the product packaging and actual device casing are made entirely from biodegradable, recyclable paper pulp, which can quickly decompose.

The paper pulp used has been treated to be waterproof and air permeable, providing consistent product performance, preventing the build-up of bacteria, and decomposing into CO2 and water after disposal.

The EP-Vaporizer can be fully disassembled after use as the paper pulp exterior can be taken apart in sections. From there, the component pieces can be recycled in their respective

Vaporesso recognizes the global environment's critical state and sees the harm being done by disposable products that are improperly disposed of as a real cause for concern. With this insight as a starting point, the design team set about creating a device that delivers a great vaping experience that is also eco-friendly, raising awareness that we need to do more to protect our environment.

Upon receiving news of the Red Dot Award, Head of Design for the EP-Vaporizer, Becky Liu said, "I am so proud of our team for winning this award. We started with three principles of 'innovation, high quality, eco-friendly,' and what we have achieved with the EP-Vaporizer speaks for itself. Environmental consciousness is a pillar of Vaporesso, and I am thrilled that our vision with this product has received such a high level of international praise."

With a diverse and growing design team focused on innovation, more socially responsible and eco-friendly products are set to be flowing from Vaporesso in the coming few years. This comes as the company realizes its capacity to influence society and seek new ways to give back positively. Currently, Vaporesso is focused on combining these ideals of social responsibility with cutting-edge technology and great design to create next-generation vaping products like the LUXE Q and EP-Vaporize.

