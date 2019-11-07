Vapen MJ Announces Name Change to Vext Science, Inc.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Vext Science (OTCQX: VAPNF) (CSE:VAPN) ("VEXT") a cannabinoid brand leader leveraging core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, and marketing to build wholesale distribution through revenue and profit sharing partnerships, announced today that the Company is changing its name from Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation to Vext Science, Inc. effective Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

In addition to the new corporate name, VEXT will change its ticker symbols on the U.S. OTCQX to VEXTF and on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) to VEXT. There is no change in the share capital of the Company, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates. Effective November 12, 2019, the Company's CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be 925540106 and CA9255401064, respectively.

The name change underscores VEXT's expanding geographic foot print through joint venture partnerships using its core competencies in Cannabis and Hemp extraction. This includes the complex science that is essential to manufacture high quality and extremely pure cannabinoid products. The new name encompasses all the diverse THC and hemp cannabinoid products currently produced and sold by VEXT in the rapidly growing cannabinoid industry. The Vapen™ brand will continue to be consumer facing through THC distillate and concentrates domestically and internationally on certain Hemp based products.

"Our core-competencies and key differentiators lie in our strong operational procedures, particularly in the extraction processes and science-based approach to manufacturing to our high quality and purity standards," commented Thai Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vext Science. "Vext Science provides our partners crucial expertise in SOPs, equipment and cannabinoid extraction techniques as we grow through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships."

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc. is a US-based Cannabis THC and Hemp cannabinoid products company manufacturing THC cartridges, concentrates, edibles and accessories under the Vapen™ Brand, and Hemp based products under the Pure Touch Botanicals brand as well as the Vapen CBD brand. Based in Arizona, Vext Science has one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands sold in the majority of the state's 100+ dispensaries. Herbal Wellness Center is one of Arizona's leading dispensaries and we execute all aspects of the cultivation, extraction, edibles infusion and manufacturing processes which insures a product of the highest quality and purity. Product quality and purity are core to our marketing strategy. Vext Science is executing its business growth by leveraging experience and expertise in extractions, product manufacturing, and marketing to expand in the U.S. and internationally through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships. For more information visit our website at [www.VextScience.com].

