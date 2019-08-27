Vapen MJ Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Cannabinoid Inhaler

VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Vapen MJ (OTCQX:VAPNF; CSE: VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated agricultural technology, services and property management company in the regulated cannabis industry, today announced that it has been granted patent #10,231,948 for their metered dose inhaler from the United States Patent and Trademark office ("USPTO").

This utility patent has simply one claim, "an inhaler system consisting essentially of an actuator, a user interchangeable canister assembly, purified cannabinoid from cannabis, isolated terpene, ethanol, and a hydrofluorocarbon propellant. This patent is valid until 2038. Vapen MJ also has an unpublished patent pending for additional claims on the inhaler system.

Vapen MJ is currently also doing white label production of the CBD Inhaler and hopes to partner and/or license the patent to a high-volume manufacturer that can reach more of the market with the intrinsic benefits of the Inhaler delivery method.

The patent covers the Company's THC and CBD inhaler device which uses a propellant to atomize the THC or CBD oil so it can be deposited in the lungs, without heat. Vapen's inhalers offer a safe, easy-to-use alternative to smoking, using edibles or other traditional methods of consuming THC or CBD products. The Vapen inhaler administers a pressurized, metered 10 milligram (mg) dose of pharmaceutical grade pure THC or CBD Isolate. The result is a simple, convenient and accurate delivery system.

"We are very satisfied with the scope of this patent covering the device, the delivered content, and the use of a propellant, all key elements that enable this safe and convenient inhaler to give customers simply the best way to get a precise and measured dose," commented Thai Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vapen MJ Ventures. "This broad utility patent brings tremendous value to our Company and our brand, as well as new opportunities to drive sales, expand our market presence, and increase shareholder value."

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion plans include partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

