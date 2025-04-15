LISBON, Portugal, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neglect is one of the most pervasive yet overlooked threats to a child's well-being. Unlike abandonment, neglect often goes unnoticed—leaving children trapped in cycles of chronic emotional harm, broken trust, and long-term developmental struggles.

Vantage Foundation Visits SOS Children’s Villages Portugal: Addressing Neglect and Breaking the Cycle Vantage Foundation Visits SOS Children’s Villages Portugal: Addressing Neglect and Breaking the Cycle

During a recent visit to SOS Children's Villages Portugal in Lisbon, Vantage Foundation met with Corporate Fundraising Coordinator Teresa Conceição and Brand and Communication Lead Emerson Marques to discuss the organisation's 60-year commitment to protecting children who have suffered neglect, abandonment, or abuse.

In Portugal, every 10 minutes, a child grows up without the support they need to thrive—many facing neglect that can span generations. Because neglect is less visible than other forms of harm, it often escapes intervention, leaving children to endure silent, long-lasting trauma. SOS Children's Villages Portugal works to break this cycle through prevention, protection, and advocacy, ensuring no child is left behind.

Neglect is more than just the absence of care—it's a chronic erosion of trust, with devastating effects on mental health and development. Children who experience neglect often suffer from emotional distress, attachment issues and difficulties in forming healthy relationships. Without intervention, the cycle of neglect continues, trapping families in a generational struggle.

SOS Children's Villages Portugal tackles neglect at its roots by strengthening families through education, mental health support, and emergency assistance. By addressing systemic challenges early, they help prevent family breakdowns and reduce the need for out-of-home care.

When family separation is unavoidable, the organisation ensures that children receive high-quality care in a nurturing environment. This includes keeping siblings together, tailoring care to individual needs, and providing caregivers with specialised training in trauma-informed practices. They also advocate for stronger legal protections for young people transitioning out of care, ensuring they have the tools to build independent lives.

Vantage Foundation recognises that ending neglect requires collaboration. By working with organisations like SOS Children's Villages, businesses, policymakers, and communities can amplify the voices of children in vulnerable situations—and help break the cycle of neglect within families.

"Child neglect is a deep, invisible, and devastating issue," emphasises Emerson Marques, Brand and Communication Lead at SOS Children's Villages Portugal. "The more silent it is, the more dangerous it becomes. Sharing this message is essential to breaking the cycle—we need more people to know, care, and join this cause. Only then can we ensure that no child grows up without the love, respect, and safety they deserve."

"The work of SOS Children's Villages Portugal is truly inspiring," said Steven, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "It is a testament to what's possible when we prioritise children's futures and reinforce the importance of collective action. Neglect is a silent crisis—but together, we can bring it out of the shadows and create real change."

By confronting neglect head-on, we can build a world where every child grows up with love, respect, and safety.

This initiative is part of Vantage Foundation's ongoing commitment to empowering vulnerable communities. To learn more about SOS Children's Villages Portugal, visit https://www.aldeias-sos.org/ .

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

SOURCE Vantage Foundation

Steven Xie, Executive Director, Vantage Foundation, [email protected]