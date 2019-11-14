Vanguard Investments Canada Announces Estimated 2019 Year-End Distributions for Vanguard Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the following estimates for Vanguard Mutual Funds, listed below for the taxation year 2019.

The funds listed below are expected to distribute income and/or capital gains to unitholders on December 20, 2019 (record date of December 19, 2019). All amounts are applicable to Series F units unless otherwise indicated.

Vanguard Mutual Fund Name FundServ

Code Estimated

distribution per

unit ($) Estimated

distribution per

unit as % of NAV* Vanguard Global Balanced Fund 100 $0.12 1.11% Vanguard Global Dividend Fund 200 $0.03 0.31% Vanguard Windsor U.S. Value Fund 300 $0.14 1.37% Vanguard International Growth Fund 400 $0.05 0.52%

*as of October 31, 2019

Please note that these estimate are based on information available as at October 31, 2019, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause the estimates to change before the mutual funds' taxation year-end of December 15 2019.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated 2019 year-end distributions for Vanguard Mutual Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by Vanguard Mutual Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $39 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $23 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2019) with 39 Canadian ETFs, four mutual funds, 12 target retirement funds and eight pooled funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $5.7 trillion (CAD $7.5 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.1 trillion (CAD $1.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of September 30, 2019). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 421 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard Funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc., and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

