Vanguard Investments Canada Announces 2019 Final Annual Capital Gains Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs®

(VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VSG, VCB, VGV, VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VFV, VSP, VUN, VUS, VGG, VGH, VE, VDU, VEF, VIU, VI, VEE, VA, VXC, VEH, VAH, VLQ, VVO, VMO, VVL, VBU, VBG, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO, VCIP, VEQT AND VIDY)

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2019 Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced final annual capital gains distributions for the Vanguard ETFs listed below for the 2019 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated annual capital gains distributions announced on November 18, 2019 and December 20, 2019.

These amounts are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be re-invested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. The annual capital gains distributions do not include the ongoing monthly, quarterly or annual cash distribution amounts, which were reported in a separate press release.

The ex-dividend date for the 2019 annual distributions is December 30, 2019. The record date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 31, 2019 and payable on January 8, 2020. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested capital gains distributions for 2019 including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) in early 2020.

Canadian Equity ETFs Ticker Distribution per Unit ($) Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF VRE 0.000000 Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF VDY 0.000000 Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF VCE 0.000000 Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF VCN 0.000000





U.S. Equity ETFs Ticker Distribution per Unit ($) Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF VFV 0.000000 Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VSP 0.000000 Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF VUN 0.000000 Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VUS 0.000000 Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF VGG 0.000000 Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VGH 0.000000





International Equity ETFs Ticker Distribution per Unit ($) Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF VE 0.000000 Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF VDU 0.000000 Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VEF 0.188273 Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF VIU 0.007149 Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF (CAD-

hedged) VI 0.411754 Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETF VIDY 0.135648 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF VEE 0.000000 Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF VA 0.000000 Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VEH 0.000000 Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF (CAD-

hedged) VAH 0.000000





Global Equity ETFs Ticker Distribution per Unit ($) Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF VXC 0.953285





Canadian Fixed Income ETFs Ticker Distribution per Unit ($) Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF VAB 0.000000 Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF VSB 0.000000 Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF VSC 0.000000 Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF VLB 0.091862 Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Government Bond Index ETF VSG 0.000000 Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF VCB 0.032576 Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF VGV 0.000000





U.S. Fixed Income ETFs Ticker Distribution per Unit ($) Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBU 0.000000





International Fixed Income ETFs Ticker Distribution per Unit ($) Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBG 0.000000





Asset Allocation ETFs Ticker Distribution per Unit ($) Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio VCNS 0.000000 Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio VBAL 0.003541 Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio VGRO 0.000000 Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio VCIP 0.000000 Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio VEQT 0.000000





Factor ETFs Ticker Distribution per Unit ($) Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF VLQ 0.000000 Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF VVO 0.386652 Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETF VMO 0.000000 Vanguard Global Value Factor ETF VVL 0.000000

To learn more about TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguardcanada.ca.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $41 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $24 billion in assets (as of November 30, 2019) with 39 Canadian ETFs, four mutual funds, 12 target retirement funds and eight pooled funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $5.9 trillion (CAD $7.8 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.1 trillion (CAD $1.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of October 31, 2019). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 423 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard). Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard. Vanguard ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.

SOURCE Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

For further information: please contact: Matt Gierasimczuk, Vanguard Canada Public Relations, Phone: 416-263-7087, [email protected]