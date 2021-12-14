VANGUARD GLOBAL ADVISERS, LLC TO REPLACE THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. AS SUB-ADVISOR TO VANGUARD'S CANADIAN FUNDS

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced that effective on or about December 31, 2021, Vanguard Global Advisers, LLC will replace The Vanguard Group, Inc. ("VGI") as sub-advisor to the ETFs and Mutual Funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. to which VGI currently acts as sub-advisor. There will be no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the applicable ETFs and mutual funds.

Vanguard Global Advisers, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc., the indirect parent of Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

Canadians own CAD $63 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $44 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2021) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8 trillion (CAD $10 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2 trillion (CAD $2.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of September 30, 2021). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 417 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

