TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced final changes to the index tracked by two of its Canadian ETFs, as previously announced on June 1, 2021. As per the funds' prospectus dated June 25, 2021, this press release provides notice to investors that the effective date of the change is Monday September 20, 2021.

Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (TSX ticker symbol: VGG) will change its index to the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index from the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index.

Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSX ticker symbol: VGH) will change its index to the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index (CAD-hedged) from the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index (CAD-hedged).

The change to each index aligns with the investment objectives and strategies of the ETFs and the ETFs will, following the change, provide unitholders with substantially the same exposure to the asset class to which the ETFs were exposed prior to the change. These ETFs offer exposure to U.S. common stocks of companies with a track record of increasing their dividends over time.

Vanguard's approach to index selection

Based on deep indexing experience and expertise, Vanguard believes investors benefit from indices that are objective, transparent, investable, and representative of the risk and return characteristics of the target market. As such, the firm has developed and adheres to a multi-dimensional process to evaluate and select indices for funds and ETFs.

The suitability of each fund's index is based on index construction methodology, market coverage, classification criteria, rebalancing schedule, cost, and other standards. Vanguard also regularly assesses index providers to ensure their data integrity processes and risk management practices support their ability to provide the timely, accurate, and high-quality data required to develop and administer indices on an ongoing basis. The firm places a high value on the objectivity, credibility, and independence offered by index providers.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $62 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $43 billion in assets (as of July 31, 2021) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.1 trillion (CAD $10.1 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2 trillion (CAD $2.5 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of July 31, 2021). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 418 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

