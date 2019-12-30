Vanguard Announces Final Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs Français

(VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VSG, VCB, VGV, VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VFV, VSP, VUN, VUS, VGG, VGH, VE, VDU, VEF, VIU, VI, VEE, VA, VXC, VEH, VAH, VLQ, VVO, VMO, VVL, VBU, VBG, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO, VCIP, VEQT AND VIDY)

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final December 2019 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2020. Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 20, 2019 press release for these funds.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows: 

Canadian Equity ETFs

Ticker

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index
ETF

VRE

0.748945

92203B107

CA92203B1076

Monthly

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

VDY

0.126645

92203Q104

CA92203Q1046

Monthly

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF

VCE

0.260717

92203U105

CA92203U1057

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

VCN

0.248882

92205P104

CA92205P1045

Quarterly

U.S. equity ETFs

Ticker

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF

VFV

0.274803

92205Y105

CA92205Y1051

Quarterly

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VSP

0.201102

92206A106

CA92206A1066

Quarterly

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF

VUN

0.229480

92206D100

CA92206D1006

Quarterly

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-
hedged)

VUS

0.238136

92206B104

CA92206B1040

Quarterly

Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF

VGG

0.172068

92206F105

CA92206F1053

Quarterly

Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF
(CAD-hedged)

VGH

0.130966

92206E108

CA92206E1088

Quarterly

International Equity ETFs

Ticker

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index
ETF

VE

0.137072

92206M100

CA92206M1005

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index
ETF

VDU

0.280631

92206W108

CA92206W1086

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index
ETF (CAD-hedged)

VEF

0.330780

92207G102

CA92207G1028

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North
America Index ETF

VIU

0.142363

92204G105

CA92204G1054

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North
America Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VI

0.143985

92206P103

CA92206P1036

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America
High Dividend Yield Index ETF

VIDY

0.162954

92202A100

CA92202A1003

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index
ETF

VEE

0.350789

92205X107

CA92205X1078

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap
Index ETF

VA

0.301369

92206N108

CA92206N1087

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index
ETF (CAD-hedged)

VEH

0.146867

92206Y104

CA92206Y1043

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap
Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VAH

0.275077

92204C104

CA92204C1041

Quarterly

Global Equity ETFs

Ticker

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF

VXC

0.198505

92206Q101

CA92206Q1019

Quarterly

Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Ticker

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

VAB

0.043688

92203E101

CA92203E1016

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

VSB

0.035195

92203G106

CA92203G1063

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond
Index ETF

VSC

0.040989

92203N101

CA92203N1015

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF

VLB

0.054700

92211H104

CA92211H1047

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Government
Bond Index ETF

VSG

0.027011

92207Y103

CA92207Y1034

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

VCB

0.039406

92210P107

CA92210P1071

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

VGV

0.035869

92210N102

CA92210N1024

Monthly

U.S. Fixed Income ETFs

Ticker

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-
hedged)

VBU

0.042227

92206G103

CA92206G1037

Monthly

International Fixed Income ETFs

Ticker

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index
ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBG

0.537738

92206H101

CA92206H1010

Monthly

Asset Allocation ETFs

Ticker

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio

VCNS

0.199057

92207C101

CA92207C1014

Quarterly

Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio

VBAL

0.179795

92207E107

CA92207E1079

Quarterly

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio

VGRO

0.160955

92207X105

CA92207X1050

Quarterly

Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio

VCIP

0.205204

92208H109

CA92208H1091

Quarterly

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio

VEQT

0.403751

92201C107

CA92201C1077

Annually

Factor ETFs

Ticker

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF

VLQ

0.894819

922032107

CA9220321074

Annually

Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF

VVO

0.744007

92207Q100

CA92207Q1000

Annually

Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETF

VMO

0.601432

92207T104

CA92207T1049

Annually

Vanguard Global Value Factor ETF

VVL

0.882691

92207U101

CA92207U1012

Annually

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguardcanada.ca.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $41 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $24 billion in assets (as of November 30, 2019) with 39 Canadian ETFs, four mutual funds, 12 target retirement funds and eight pooled funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $5.9 trillion (CAD $7.8 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.1 trillion (CAD $1.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of October 31, 2019). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 423 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard). Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard. Vanguard ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.

