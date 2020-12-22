Vanguard Announces Estimated Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VCB, VGV, VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VFV, VSP, VUN, VUS, VGG, VGH, VE, VDU, VEF, VIU, VI, VEE, VA, VXC, VVO, VMO, VVL, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO, VCIP, VEQT, VIDY AND VRIF) Français

Dec 22, 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the estimated final December 2020 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2021. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2020 and could change if the Vanguard ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows: 

Vanguard ETF®

TSX
Ticker
Symbol

Distribution per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF

VCE

0.278920

92203U105

CA92203U1057

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

VCN

0.235937

92205P104

CA92205P1045

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

VDY

0.112166

92203Q104

CA92203Q1046

Monthly

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF

VRE

0.091446

92203B107

CA92203B1076

Monthly

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF

VUN

0.191138

92206D100

CA92206D1006

Quarterly

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VUS

0.198680

92206B104

CA92206B1040

Quarterly

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF

VFV

0.256309

92205Y105

CA92205Y1051

Quarterly

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VSP

0.184388

92206A106

CA92206A1066

Quarterly

Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF

VGG

0.184789

92206F105

CA92206F1053

Quarterly

Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VGH

0.141750

92206E108

CA92206E1088

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF

VIU

0.166177

92204G105

CA92204G1054

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VI

0.165341

92206P103

CA92206P1036

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF

VDU

0.247866

92206W108

CA92206W1086

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VEF

0.281563

92207G102

CA92207G1028

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETF

VIDY

0.183745

92202A100

CA92202A1003

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF

VE

0.191400

92206M100

CA92206M1005

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF

VA

0.270081

92206N108

CA92206N1087

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF

VEE

0.178831

92205X107

CA92205X1078

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF

VXC

0.174954

92206Q101

CA92206Q1019

Quarterly

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

VAB

0.042429

92203E101

CA92203E1016

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

VGV

0.046589

92210N102

CA92210N1024

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

VCB

0.060867

92210P107

CA92210P1071

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

VSB

0.030521

92203G106

CA92203G1063

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

VSC

0.040325

92203N101

CA92203N1015

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF

VLB

0.053014

92211H104

CA92211H1047

Monthly

Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio

VBAL

0.132848

92207E107

CA92207E1079

Quarterly

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio

VCNS

0.136362

92207C101

CA92207C1014

Quarterly

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio

VGRO

0.129998

92207X105

CA92207X1050

Quarterly

Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio

VCIP

0.137007

92208H109

  CA92208H1091

Quarterly

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio

VEQT

0.461615

92201C107

  CA92201C1077

Annually

Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio

VRIF

0.083333

92211X109

CA92211X1096

Monthly

Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF

VVO

0.714152

92207Q100

CA92207Q1000

Annually

Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETF

VMO

0.300417

92207T104

CA92207T1049

Annually

Vanguard Global Value Factor ETF

VVL

0.539205

92207U101

CA92207U1012

Annually

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguardcanada.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $49 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $31 billion in assets (as of November 30, 2020) with 37 Canadian ETFs and four mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $6.3 trillion (CAD $8 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.4 trillion (CAD $1.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of October 31, 2020). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 421 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard).   Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P");   Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard.  Vanguard ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.

SOURCE Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

