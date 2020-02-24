Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VBU, VBG and VGAB)

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final February 2020 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on March 3, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on March 10, 2020. Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Vanguard ETF® TSX Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBU 0.036648 92206G103 CA92206G1037 Monthly Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBG 0.013177 92206H101 CA92206H1010 Monthly Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VGAB 0.023680 92211F108 CA92211F1080 Monthly

Canadians own CAD $41 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $25 billion in assets (as of January 31, 2020) with 40 Canadian ETFs, four mutual funds, 12 target retirement funds and eight pooled funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $6.2 trillion (CAD $8.1 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.2 trillion (CAD $1.5 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of December 31, 2019). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 424 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

