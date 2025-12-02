Vancouver's Hottest holiday concert: Working Royals' Holiday Rocktail brings a night of collaborations to Hollywood Theatre, supporting Music Heals

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Working Royals announce the Holiday Rocktail, a one-night, Last Waltz–style holiday concert at Hollywood Theatre on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Anchored by Working Royals as the house band, the show features a dynamic lineup of special guests, surprise cameos, and arrangements that swing from intimate acoustic moments to full-band fireworks. A portion of every ticket supports Music Heals, the Vancouver-based charity that increases access to certified music therapy across BC and Canada.

The Holiday Rocktail also celebrates Cross Country, the new album from Working Royals, with the band inviting friends to reimagine songs and trade verses in true year-end jam fashion.

Lineup highlights include JIMI, Emmett Jerome, Antonio Larosa, Working Royals, and additional guests to be announced. Audiences can expect rotating features, shared mics, and a big all-hands-on-deck finale. On top of the collaborations, the night will also feature a few on-stage cameos, keeping the holiday spirit front and center.

Tickets are only $25 in advance (plus fees/tax) at hollywoodtheatre.ca/events/working-royals-rocktail-party

"Holiday Rocktail is our love letter to collaborative live music," said Ben Finkleman of Working Royals. "We grew up on nights like The Last Waltz--artists jumping in, songs getting rebuilt on the fly, and the audience feeling like part of the band. Doing that in our city while raising money for Music Heals makes it the perfect way to end the year."

"We're thrilled to be part of Holiday Rocktail," said Juliana Fraser, Executive Director at Music Heals. "Funds raised will help deliver more hours of music therapy to people in care across BC--seniors, kids in hospital, cancer patients, and others who benefit from the healing power of music."

EVENT DETAILS

What: Working Royals Holiday Rocktail Party -- a collaborative holiday concert benefiting Music Heals

When: Thursday, December 18, 2025 -- Doors 7 PM / Show 8 PM

Where: Hollywood Theatre, 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: $25 + fees and tax -- Buy Tickets

Lineup: JIMI, Emmett Jerome, Antonio Larosa, Working Royals, + special guests

Age Restriction: 19+

Audience Language: English

ABOUT WORKING ROYALS

Working Royals are a Canadian rock/Americana band based between Vancouver and Toronto, built on longtime friends crafting future-classic songs from live-off-the-floor performances. Their new album, Cross Country, leans into Canadiana, country, and folk influences, telling stories of long-distance friendship, family, and second chances.

Listen to Cross Country

Follow: @working_royals | workingroyals.ca

ABOUT MUSIC HEALS

Music Heals Charitable Foundation funds increased access to certified music therapy in hospitals, hospices, seniors' residences, and community programs across Canada. Since 2012, Music Heals has supported tens of thousands of hours of music therapy for people in need. Learn more at musicheals.ca .

MEDIA KIT

For additional information, bookings, promo requests, or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].