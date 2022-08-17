Vancouver man receives conditional sentence and must pay $29,000 in restitution to victims

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - A Vancouver man who pleaded guilty to the Criminal Code offence of obtaining credit by false pretence or fraud has been given a three-month conditional sentence and must pay $29,000 in restitution to two couples.

Jeffrey Shaughnessy was arrested and charged in 2021 following an investigation by the British Columbia Security Commission's Criminal Investigations Branch. His crimes took place between September and October 2017, when he promoted investment in a Vancouver business conference that ultimately never happened.

Shaughnessy was sentenced on June 30 to a three-month conditional sentence and ordered to pay $19,000 and $10,000, respectively, to members of two families who were his victims.

Shaughnessy will serve his conditional sentence under supervised house arrest in the community.

He is prohibited from having contact with the victims and must not not sell, promote, purchase, trade or distribute any securities, or engage in investor relations activities, among other conditions.

About the British Columbia Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)

The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence

A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

For further information: Media Contact: Andrea Ross, 604-899-6976; Public inquiries:604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]