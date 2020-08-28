Vancouver man charged with criminal fraud and theft

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - A Vancouver man has been charged under the Criminal Code with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000 after an investigation by the British Columbia Securities Commission's (BCSC) Criminal Investigations Branch.

William Everett Graham, 76, was arrested August 26 by the RCMP's University of British Columbia Detachment for the alleged crimes, which allegedly took place at a Richmond business.

Graham has been released on an undertaking – a formal, legal promise – to attend his first court appearance at Richmond Provincial Court on September 16. He is also forbidden from contacting the alleged victim.

Graham has never been registered to trade or sell securities or advise investors under the Securities Act.

About the British Columbia Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)

The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence

A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

For further information: Media Contact: Elise Palmer, 604-899-6830; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854, 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.bcsc.bc.ca

