Vancouver man charged with criminal fraud and theft

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - A Vancouver man has been charged with criminal fraud and theft after an investigation by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).

Jeffrey Shaughnessy is accused of committing two counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of theft over $5,000 under the Criminal Code. The charges relate to crimes that allegedly took place in September and October 2017.

Shaughnessy, age 48, was arrested May 14 following a joint effort by the BCSC's Criminal Investigations Branch and the Vancouver Police Department.

He was released on $3,500 cash bail and on an undertaking – a formal, legal promise – to attend his next court appearance at Vancouver Provincial Court on June 16. He is also forbidden from contacting the alleged victims, among other conditions.

