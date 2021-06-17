Vancouver Film School named Top Canadian and Top International Animation Training Program by Animation Career Review

Other schools named alongside VFS on the Canadian list include Vancouver Institute of Media Arts, Seneca College, Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology, and Capilano University. Other schools on the international list include National Film and Television School (England), The One Academy (Malaysia), New3dge (France), and Barcelona 3D & Film School. The full list of Canadian schools can be viewed here and international schools here .

Animation Career Review, which began publishing in 2012, started its regional and national rankings as a response to the high-volume of animators and game designers seeking out top-tier schools around the globe. Every degree-granting school is considered (with the exception of two-year community colleges), and their end goal is to provide students and parents with access to the information necessary to make an informed decision about post-secondary education. The publication's criteria consists of a variety of factors including 'academic reputation', 'depth and breadth of the program faculty', 'graduation rate' and 'employment data'. 195 schools were considered for the 2021 list.

"It is an honour to once again be named the top international and Canadian animation training program by Animation Career Review. Since its inception, our School of Animation has worked with vigor and passion to ensure that we as an institution are on the cutting edge of the creative industry, not only to offer the best education possible to our students, but to continually expand upon our curriculum through our own pursuit of knowledge."-Colin Giles – Head of School of Animation, VFS

In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world's first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada's premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.

Animation Career Review is an online resource for creatives aspiring to pursue careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art, and related fields. The organization launched 2011 with the goal to be the most comprehensive source of information for aspiring animation and game design professionals.

