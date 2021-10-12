Vancouver Film School Announces the 2021 Kevin Smith Ambassador Scholarship

Three (3) full tuition scholarship towards any program at VFS

Three (3) partial (50%) tuition scholarships towards any program at VFS

Tuition reductions of up to $10,000 for qualifying applicants

The Kevin Smith Ambassador scholarship, valued at up to $500,000, was developed to give students with a passion for the creative media arts to follow in Smith's footsteps and pursue their passion at VFS. A VFS alum of the Film Production program, Kevin Smith has since received worldwide acclaim for his brilliant stories, intricate characters, and incisive dialogue in such films as Clerks, the Jay and Silent Bob franchise and more.

Applications are currently being accepted, and the deadline to apply is November 1 at 12:01 a.m. PDT. Winners will be announced by the end of November.

For more information about the 2021 Kevin Smith Ambassador Scholarship, or to apply, visit https://vfs.edu/scholarships/kevin-smith-scholarships-2021.

About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world's first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada's premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.

