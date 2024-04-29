Vancouver Fashion Week FW24 draws to a close

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Another successful Vancouver Fashion Week has come to an end. For the FW24 season, the highly anticipated 6-day industry event featured the latest collections from both homegrown and international designers. As a spectacle of diversity, creative expression, and innovation, VFW celebrates the transformative power of fashion and is committed to bringing together guests from all over the world, positioning the city as a premier fashion destination.

The collections this year have been more inspiring and boundary-breaking than ever. Highlights from the week included two Vancouver schools - La Salle college and VCC Vancouver - having the opportunity for ten of their pupils to showcase their collections on the global stage of VFW.

The inaugural "Person of Impact" Award was bestowed upon fashion educator and legend Peggy Morrison, for her unwavering dedication, passion, and inspiration to fashion students and trendsetters for over the past 50 years. A video with messages of thanks and appreciation from her past students who have now gone on to incredible careers within the global fashion industry was aired to an enraptured audience.

Further expanding upon philanthropic efforts, ATIRA X EWMA created a pink collection in tribute to breast cancer survivors and to raise money for research. Contributing to and supporting a cause that is too close to too many is a value we stand by as we attempt to combat the disease.

And on this concluding weekend, Vancouver Kids Fashion Week played out during the day before the final packed evenings of adult fashion shows - proving that fashion is for every generation.

About Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW):

Vancouver Fashion Week was established in 2001 by founder Jamal Abdourahman. It is an organization dedicated to making global talent in the fashion industry shine. The bi-annual event proudly showcases the latest fashion trends and creates both Canadian and international designer partnerships and connections. The vision of VFW is to create an inclusive and creative culture that transcends the traditional boundaries of the runway. After all these (23) years, the event has gained worldwide recognition / press and continues to attract intrigued audiences and make a serious impact within the local fashion scene and beyond.

