Vancouver Fans Create "Omer's Odyssey" Before Nolan's Film

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Handmade Ivy Cinema is excited to announce the release of "Omer's Odyssey" on YouTube. This fan movie, inspired by the news of Christopher Nolan's upcoming "Odyssey" project, brings a unique twist to the classic tale. Shot in just three days by a group of classic literature enthusiasts in Vancouver and Victoria, BC, Canada, the film reimagines Homer's epic poem as a story about a Vancouver cop who must rescue his wife from a dangerous drug gang.

This fan-made film offers a fresh take on a timeless story, blending classic themes with a modern setting. Experience the dedication and creativity of independent filmmakers as they pay homage to both Homer and Christopher Nolan. Watch now at youtube.com/@odysseyfamily

"It's a truly special moment for us at Handmade Ivy Cinema to present the world with not only a gripping action story, but also the very first fan movie inspired by Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey,' and we're especially proud to have created something that exists before the source material is even released!" said David Heyman, writer, producer and director. "We dedicate this to all the fans out there who are as excited as we are for Nolan's epic vision."

This film stands out for several reasons:

It is the first fan movie for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey."

It is being released before the movie it honors.

The movie was created by a group of fans inspired by the news of Christopher Nolan's upcoming "Odyssey" film.

The film was shot in just three days, showcasing the team's dedication and efficiency.

The story reimagines "The Odyssey" in a modern Vancouver/Victoria setting, adding a unique twist to the classic tale.

The creation of "Omer's Odyssey" highlights the passion and creativity within the Vancouver film industry. By taking inspiration from Nolan's upcoming project and Homer's original poem, Handmade Ivy Cinema has crafted a unique and engaging film that is sure to entertain fans of both classic literature and modern cinema.

Handmade Ivy produces original stories by David Ellis Heyman for the stage and screen. This is the third film and seventh play written and produced by Heyman.

Media Contact: David Heyman, 250-889-8057, [email protected]