VANADIAN ENERGY PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Vanadian Energy Corp. (TSXV: VEC) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated October 21, 2022 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 30, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. The appointment of each of the nominees to the Company's board was approved by more than 96.77% of the votes cast at the Meeting. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and approved the Company's amended stock option plan.

With this, the Company welcomes Roger T. Richer to the Board of Directors of the Company effective November 30th, 2022. Mr. Richer has over 30 years of experience in mining law, corporate finance and international business transactions and practices. He served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel of B2Gold Corp. from March 2007 to June 2022 and as its Secretary from December 2006 to June 2022 and remains as an adviser and consultant to B2Gold. Mr. Richer managed the legal affairs, corporate records and corporate governance of B2Gold. Mr. Richer has served as a director and/or officer of several other public companies operating in the resource sector and has previous experience as an audit committee member. He has a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Victoria.

Alicia Krywaniuk has also been appointed Corporate Secretary of the Company.

The Company also thanks Mr. Mark Corra for his contributions as he recently stepped down as a Director and Chair of the Company's Audit Committee.

Amendment to Option Agreement

The Company also announces an amendment to the Company's rolling stock option plan as amended in accordance with the new TSXV Policy 4.4 Security Based Compensation governing security-based compensation. The changes to the policy relate to, among other things, the expansion of the policy to cover a number of types of security based compensation in addition to stock options.

