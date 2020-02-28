Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals Announce New Global Business Partnership with Folium Biosciences

MOMENCE, Ill. and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Van Drunen Family of Companies ("VDF | FutureCeuticals") and Folium Biosciences ("Folium") today announced a new strategic partnership whereby sister companies Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals will be the exclusive distributor in the food, beverage and supplements category for Folium products around the world.

Van Drunen Farms, with headquarters in Momence, IL, is a world leader in agriculture, food science, and dehydrating fruits, vegetables, and grains. FutureCeuticals, also headquartered in Momence, is a vertically integrated pioneer in the supplements and functional food industry. Folium is a global producer, manufacturer, and distributor of broad-spectrum hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids. With the industry leading 0.0% THC CBD Oil, Folium sets the standard by producing broad spectrum hemp oil in its most natural form through an innovative extraction and purification process. The patented purification process can selectively remove THC to nearly undetectable levels and reach a mark of 0.0% THC which allows for the distribution of Folium products in 27 countries.

"This partnership is a validation of our unwavering commitment to quality, science, scale, and innovation. It positions Folium, Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals as global leaders in the most in-demand consumer product," said Kashif Shan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Folium Biosciences. "Combining the collective resources of all three organizations is an industry defining moment. FutureCeuticals and Van Drunen Farms have always been at the forefront of innovative scientific development and quality in their respective marketplaces, so the fact that this well-established industry leader has chosen to make a serious commitment to us and the global distribution of CBD products heralds what we believe to be an exponential adoption of non-psychoactive cannabinoids worldwide."

The partnership with Folium includes all of Folium's bulk ingredients and finished products for VDF | FutureCeuticals to sell through their worldwide distribution network. With extensive operations on four continents, VDF | FutureCeuticals customers, including the largest consumer brands in the world, will now have immediate access to Folium's vast catalog of products.

Folium and VDF | FutureCeuticals will also jointly develop new delivery systems and applications for hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Additionally, collective resources will be devoted to pursuing the core tenets of scientific discovery, including chemical and biological discovery and investigation, as well as clinical evaluation, to better understand and further substantiate the benefits of hemp-derived, non-psychoactive cannabinoids. This agreement is not just about selling current CBD products; it is about discovering the new, scientifically validated products of tomorrow.

"We couldn't be more excited about our alliance with Folium," said Brad Evers, VP, Sales for Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals and member of the Executive Leadership Team for both companies. "We have been patiently observing the industry waiting for the right company to partner with on CBD. After extensive discussions with Kashif and the team at Folium, we became convinced that combining our respective expertise was a singular opportunity to move the market and deliver on, and ultimately define, the promise of CBD-based products for years to come. Folium is more than just a CBD manufacturer; their commitment to science, quality, and discovery match our own passions."

Details of the partnership will be announced at the Expo West Show in Anaheim, CA starting on Wednesday, March 4th – Saturday, March 7th.

As Mr. Shan states, "The future is now for hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids; nothing proves this point more than when companies like Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals enter the industry."

About Van Drunen Holdings

The Van Drunen Family of Companies is a global presence in the food, functional food, and nutraceutical industries. Van Drunen Farms, founded in 1856, is a global leader in the growing of culinary herbs, as well as the dehydration of fruit, vegetable, grain, and herbal food ingredients. VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc. is a vertically integrated functional food ingredient, product development, and bioanalytical research and discovery company serving the supplement and functional food industries with patented and clinically-researched functional ingredients. VDF Europe operates an expanding freeze-drying facility in Serbia serving the EU, the near East, and Asia. Golden State Herbs is an agricultural and air-drying operation located in Thermal, California. Van Drunen Specialty Seeds, a non-gmo seed development company currently focused on proprietary basil seed varietals, operates in Thermal, California.

About Folium Biosciences

Folium Biosciences, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a vertically integrated B2B producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Built on the core tenets of quality, science, scale, and innovation, Folium Biosciences controls all aspects of the supply chain from genetics and extraction to bulk and finished products. Folium Biosciences' team of scientists, chemists, engineers, and committed professionals deliver the finest hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids products on Earth through a proprietary process, resulting in a THC content of 0.0%. Folium Biosciences was the world's first Hemp company to be issued a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and leads the industry in regulatory compliance and governance.

SOURCE Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals

For further information: Sales Contact - Van Drunen Farms/FutureCeuticals, Brad Evers- Vice President of Sales, [email protected]; Sales Contact - Folium Biosciences, Jae S. Lee - Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing, [email protected]; Media Contact, Andrew Wheeler- Vice President of Marketing, Van Drunen Farms/FutureCeuticals, [email protected]; Natalie Cramer - Manager - Marketing, [email protected]