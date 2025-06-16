ValueLabs Announces Plans to Become the Enterprise OS of the Agentic Era

HYDERABAD, India, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- ValueLabs, a global technology services and AI solutions company, today announced its plans to transition into the Enterprise Operating System (Enterprise OS) of the Agentic Era, powered by its proprietary AiDE® platform.

AiDE®, originally built to accelerate software delivery, has evolved into the intelligence layer that now supports how ValueLabs operates across the board. From product development and sales to recruitment and client operations, all core enterprise functions are being reimagined through modular, autonomous, and context-aware agents delivered as AiDE Applications.

"We are not just deploying AiDE®. We are becoming AiDE®," said Arjun Rao, Founder and Executive Chairman of ValueLabs. "This transformation is not about tools. It is a redesign of how we work, how we learn, and how we deliver outcomes. It is also a model we believe others can adopt in their journey to becoming AI-native."

ValueLabs' internal transformation includes the deployment of AiDE® in the following areas:

Product Development Lifecycle with agents for product management, design, architecture, coding, testing, RCA, deployment, and SRE

Client Operations, including onboarding, BenAdmin, claims management, IT service delivery, and customer support

Sales, through Sage, a suite of AiDE®-powered agents for lead generation, pitch creation, and pursuit workflows, integrated with the AiDE Marketplace

Recruitment, redesigned as an AI-enabled pipeline that handles screening, scheduling, and onboarding with minimal human intervention

A key next step in this transformation will be Pipe, ValueLabs' internal enterprise collaboration and orchestration platform. Once live, Pipe will work in tandem with AiDE® to serve as the control system for the enterprise. Together, they will enable real-time, conversational, and adaptive interfaces to trigger actions, connect teams, and automate operations. Whether resolving a client issue, generating a proposal, or managing an internal process, AiDE® and Pipe are expected to become the company's intelligent backbone.

"We are not simply automating. We are building toward autonomy," said Sam Alva, CEO of ValueLabs. "AiDE Applications are orchestrating work across teams. Our systems handle the routine and escalate only what needs human judgment. This lets our people focus on creativity and strategy."

ValueLabs' roadmap includes:

Launching the AiDE Marketplace as a discoverable layer of agentic applications for core business functions

Using Sage to demonstrate full-cycle, AI-native go-to-market execution

Activating Pipe and AiDE® together to showcase how intelligent enterprises will operate

This transformation moves ValueLabs toward an operating model that embraces distributed decision-making, Agentic governance, and intelligent system-based escalation. The company expects this will not only optimize internal workflows but also provide clients with a blueprint to build AI-native operations of their own.

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs & AiDE®: Enterprise OS of the Agentic Era From Engineering to Everything — custom agents powering AI-native enterprises. Founded in 1997, ValueLabs is a global Agentic AI Services firm helping enterprises reinvent themselves as AI-native organizations. At the core of this transformation is AiDE® — ValueLabs' proprietary platform and the Enterprise Operating System for the Agentic Era. AiDE® integrates custom-built autonomous AI agents seamlessly across software engineering, business operations, analytics, and strategic workflows. With over 7,000 professionals serving more than 300 enterprise clients globally, ValueLabs leverages AiDE® and innovative Service-as-Software delivery models to unlock productivity, agility, and sustainable competitive advantage.

For more details, contact us at: https://www.valuelabs.com/contact-us/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343811/ValueLabs_Logo.jpg

