Valtech Announces the Acquisition of eCapacity

Valtech, a global digital agency focused on business transformation, today announced the acquisition of digital consulting agency eCapacity.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- eCapacity has established itself as one of the leading advisory agencies for data-driven digital strategies in Denmark and the wider Nordic region. Renowned for their ability to leverage data to enable businesses to grow and transform, their excellence within data-driven commerce has helped global clients such as Pandora, Velux and Danske Bank to master both the organizational and technical challenges of digital transformation.

With their highly experienced consultants and specialists, eCapacity adds additional expertise in predictive analytics, AI, Machine Learning capabilities and e-commerce strategies. They also bring clients such as Fortnum & Mason, Coop and Schneider Electric into the Valtech portfolio.

Through their expertise in data-driven strategies and their ability to deliver measurable commercial results, the acquisition of eCapacity further strengthens Valtech's positioning as a strategic digital partner for business transformation. It also reinforces Valtech's leadership in e-commerce, customer experience strategies and marketing, enabling them to further evolve and extend their client engagements.

"eCapacity's data-driven expertise is the perfect addition to our current service offering. Welcoming eCapacity enables us to broaden our scope with clients all over the world, adding some of the best capabilities in the business when it comes to data-insights and activation, going far beyond websites and into the entire digital and e-commerce ecosystem with transformative business strategies," says Olivier Padiou, Group Chief Operating Officer at Valtech.

"We see Valtech as the perfect partner to execute business transformation programs on top of our e-commerce strategy and data consultancy engagements, allowing us to guide our clients from acquired insight to accomplished growth. Today's transformation programs continue to produce ever-growing volumes of data traversing our global world. With Valtech as a global actor and accelerator, our combined strengths fit the future needs of businesses like a glove," says Per Rasmussen, Managing Director and Founder of eCapacity A/S.

About eCapacity

eCapacity is a prize-winning digital advisory helping leading brands and companies to realize ambitious growth across industries spanning finance, telecom, retail, media and B2B manufacturing.

Clients choose eCapacity because of our dedication to producing clear and measurable commercial results.

Our clients trust us to empower them to grow their digital business. We're there for them when they set the growth ambition and direction for their digital business and when they're in need of specialist competencies outside their own area of expertise. We help them fill the gaps in order for them to accelerate their own development, reach their required business goals and help them keep momentum once their digital transformation initiatives have been launched.

For more information, visit eCapacity.com

About Valtech

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

We are a network of more than 3,500 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning five continents with offices in 17 countries.

While our expertise is in experience design, technology and marketing, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients. Challenges where we re-imagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences. Challenges where we make data work in this new era and help our clients transform the way they operate.

Our services include strategy consulting, service design, technology services, and optimization of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel commerce and marketing.

Learn more at Valtech.com

For more information, contact [email protected]

Related Files

Olivier Padiou-1590x861.jpg

Related Images

valtech.jpg

Valtech

Valtech, a global digital agency focused on business transformation, acquires eCapacity

Related Links

eCapacity by Valtech

Valtech.com

SOURCE Valtech