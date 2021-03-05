Valsoft Bolsters Presence in Process Control Space with Acquisition of Datastor Systems Limited

MONTREAL, March 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Datastor Systems Ltd ("Datastor") on February 1, 2021.

"Datastor Systems has many years of experience in supplying Process Control Solutions (PCS). Utilising leading edge technology, we provide systems that control the process more efficiently and effectively. Providing real-time data allows for management and operators to make informed decisions on process changes. We cover a wide area of the manufacturing process sector including Food & Drink, Animal Feed, Feed & Food Pre-Mixes, Surface Coatings, Building Products, Pharmaceutical to name but a few". 24/7 Worldwide support provided giving our customers peace of mind that we are always available when needed to assist in keeping their manufacturing facility functioning.

"We are extremely proud to welcome Datastor to our growing portfolio of process control software companies. Datastor has built a stellar reputation in the industry and we look forward to supporting their long-term growth. We believe the acquisition will bring long-term benefits to both its customers and team. We look forward to innovating together to create world class process control solutions." said Joseph Khoubbieh, Head of M&A at Valsoft.

Datastor will continue to operate independently with its existing management from its Congleton office. This acquisition will have minimal impact on its day-to-day operations, if any.

"Having been a successful independent company for over 40 years, providing 'mission critical' software solutions to the manufacturing sector, it was time to consider a succession plan. We were delighted when Valsoft Corporation approached us to become part of their family of companies. Collectively we can make the Process Control division a real success." said Bill Wright, CEO – Datastor Systems Ltd.

About Datastor Systems Ltd

Datastor integrate the best in proprietary equipment and software products to provide not only the optimum solutions to our clients individual needs but also one which communicates seamlessly with other key applications. Indeed Datastor Systems Ltd can boast premier partner status with many of the industry's leading suppliers such as Rockwell, Siemens, Wonderware, Cognex, Mitsubishi and Advantech.

Datastor has delivered hundreds of systems in the UK and to export locations in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Costa Rica Denmark, Egypt, Greece, Hong Kong, Korea, Poland, R.O.I, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and U.S.A. for customers who are frequently leading suppliers in their field, Animal Feed, Building Products, Food & Drink, Lubrication Oils, Pharmaceutical and Supplements to name but a few.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Datastor was represented by Paul Tyrer of SAS Daniels LLP (Congleton). Valsoft was represented by Richard Wrigley of Shakespeare Martineau LLP (Birmingham).

For more information about the companies, please visit: https://www.datastorsystems.com/ and https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

