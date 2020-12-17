Valsoft Acquires WiSys and Enters the Warehouse Management Vertical

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of WiSys, a leader and complete provider of warehouse management solutions software, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. WiSys is committed to the development of high-quality software solutions with unequaled features in the industry.

Michael Hollinger, CEO of WiSys, is extremely proud of the company that he helped grow over the years and is excited about its future with Valsoft: "We are very proud of what we've accomplished to date and are excited at the prospect of continuing to build with Valsoft. Rarely do we find such cultural compatibility in a partner and we believe that this will immediately bear fruit as we continue our push to be a leader in the industry" said Michael Hollinger. Michael will remain on board with the team as CEO and ensure a smooth integration into Valsoft. The company will continue to provide excellent support and a robust software solution to customers.

"A step in the direction we've been striving towards recently given our insight into the industry, WiSys is a natural fit for us and will offer a seamless integration into the Valsoft family. The team, culture and leadership are well aligned with our existing values, which has also made this transaction seamless. Warehouse Management is a vertical we have been aware of for quite some time and we believe this is the best core entry into the vertical upon which we will continue to build and expand. We are excited to grow our presence in the sector through this acquisition" said Sam Youssef, CEO and Co-Founder of Valsoft.

About Valsoft:

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, helping each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche.

Valsoft was represented internally by Giancarlo Ruscio, Senior Legal Counsel and David Felicissimo, General Counsel. WiSys was represented by Nicholas Rueter, Counsel, of Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP.

A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike Private Equity and Venture Capital firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

For more information about the companies, please visit: https://www.wisys.com/ and https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

SOURCE Valsoft Corporation Inc.

For further information: please contact [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

