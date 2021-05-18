Valour Announces Launch of Cardano and Polkadot Exchange Traded Products (ETPs)

Two new exchange products ("ETPs"), Valour Cardano ( ADA) SEK and Valour Polkadot ( DOT) SEK , will enable institutions and individuals to invest in these tokens as easily as buying shares from their bank or broker

Trading in Valour Cardano ( ADA) SEK will begin on Nordic Growth Market stock exchange on May 18, 2021 , with Valour Polkadot ( DOT) SEK anticipated to follow later in the month

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Valour Structured Products Inc. ("Valour"), a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF) and issuer of investment products focused on digital assets, has announced the launch of its Cardano (ADA) ETP (VALOUR CARDANO SEK - CH1114178796) on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) stock exchange on May 18, 2021. Valour is also anticipating the launch of Valour's Polkadot ETP (VALOUR POLKADOT SEK - CH1114178770) on the NGM exchange later in the month. Both products enable investors to gain exposure to the popular digital assets simply and securely, via their bank or broker.

Cardano is an open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain platform which facilitates decentralised applications and peer-to-peer transactions via its native token, ADA. With a research driven approach and focus on the security, scalability and programmability, Cardano's development has been propelled in the past year. This and increasing interest in the efficiency of proof-of-stake blockchains has seen its ADA token move to the fourth largest digital asset by market capitalization in the past week1.

Polkadot is a next generation blockchain protocol that enables interoperability and scalability for multiple blockchains. An open-source project founded by the Web3 Foundation, Polkadot's native token, DOT, carries out three essential functions: providing governance for the network, operating the network via staking, and supporting the creation of parachains, specialized blockchains that connect to Polkadot.

Both are among the top ten cryptocurrencies in the world by capitalization2, with Cardano currently at USD $65 billion and Polkadot at USD $37 billion.

By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors of DeFi Technologies benefit from the standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally-cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each exchange traded product of Valour that is bought and sold on the stock exchange, Valour purchases the equivalent amount of the underlying digital assets, meaning the products are fully backed at all times.

"Following the success of our Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs, we've had growing investor demand for further digital asset products," said Valour CEO Diana Biggs. "With the increasing development and understanding of these technologies, we're thrilled to bring investors the most cost-effective and secure way to access investment in innovative protocols like Cardano and Polkadot."

"It's great to see the progress Diana Biggs, CEO of Valour, and the team is making to launch another innovative product to the public markets. Cardano is a leading player in the crypto space with its blockchain that is focused on change-makers. It's novel in that it differentiates itself and has found a niche that it controls. However, for investors, it is sometimes hard to get access to these opportunities because of regulatory constraints for difficulty in navigating the crypto landscape," said Wouter Witvoet, CEO of DeFi Technologies. "Valour, part of DeFi Technologies, removes such constraints by providing easy access to crypto assets through your regular brokerage accounts. We're excited to see the market adoption and response to yet another great product coming out of the family."

About the new Valour ETPs

Valour Cardano SEK (ISIN: CH1114178796) and Valour Polkadot SEK (ISIN: CH1114178770) are the fully-hedged, passive investment product with Cardano's native token, ADA, and Polkadot's native token, DOT, as its underlying assets. The new Valour ETPs, available in Swedish krona, will be traded on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM), a regulated stock exchange in Stockholm, Sweden, under local tickers VALOUR CARDANO SEK and VALOUR POLKADOT SEK. Available for purchase via banks or brokers in the same way as any other security, the ETPs remove the mystery, complexity and costs of ADA and DOT investment and custody that have thus far impeded mainstream adoption of digital assets and decentralised finance.

About Valour

Valour Structured Products Inc. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valour, visit www.valour.com.

About Nordic Growth Market

Nordic Growth Markets is one of the leading Nordic stock exchanges with more than 30 years of experience as a dedicated partner for growth companies. Through our marketplaces in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, we provide trading in more than 20,000 instruments such as equities, bonds, AIFs and derivatives. The exchange is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Börse Stuttgart, the leading retail exchange in Germany. For more information about Nordic Growth Market, visit www.ngm.se.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector. For more information visit https://defi.tech/

