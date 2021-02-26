Valley Business Centre saved money and time for clients and helped them keep their businesses on track with cloud bookkeeping and payroll during 2020

Vancouver Bookkeeping and Payroll Firm Saves Clients Money By Increasing Efficiency Using Cloud Integrations

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - 2020 was an extremely challenging year for most companies in many different ways. Due to the pandemic, companies had to adapt and optimize their practices in a short period of time. One of the biggest challenges by far was financial management. With the economy partially halted and slowed down due to lockdowns and high levels of uncertainty in the market it was more crucial over the past year more than ever for businesses to have their financials organized in order to maximize savings, identify unnecessary expenses and plan for the future.

Luckily for clients of Vancouver bookkeeping & Payroll firm "Valley Business Centre," they were well prepared for the events that unfolded with state of the art cloud solutions that ensured they would operate as efficiently as possible with clear data reflecting their financial standing.

Cloud bookkeeping allows companies to set up automated workflows, access their finances anywhere and always have access to up to date data. Having constant access to relevant accurate financial information allows Valley Business Centre's clients to make well-timed informed decisions to cut costs or redirect/reinvest funds into different aspects of their business that generate more ROI and growth.

Cloud integrations and outsourcing of bookkeeping and payroll to Valley Business Centre also reduces the cost of having an in house accounting team. This means that companies can in turn reinvest that saved money into other departments such as sales, customer services, customer retention in order to scale their business and maximize their ROI. For many of Valley Business Centres clients outsourcing their bookkeeping to them has allowed for these companies to cut costs internally without sacrificing the quality of their bookkeeping.

One challenge in particular that many businesses faced in 2020 was adapting management with the rise of remote (work from home) positions. Valley Business Centre ensured that various clients with workforces between 5 to up to 100 employees had a smooth transition to payroll for remote employees. The main payroll issue companies were having with the transition to remote work was collecting accurate timesheets from their employees. By integrating various cloud-based time tracking solutions Valley Business Centre was able to eliminate these issues for their clients.

Before implementing cloud-based time tracking the clients needed a better system for collecting employee hours correctly and efficiently, especially for workers on the go who can now use mobile apps to submit their timesheets. Incorrect timesheets frustrated both employees and management as well as they were adding up, amounting to a significant expense for the company. At the time, employees were turning in paper time-cards that were often messy, incorrect, or incomplete. With this setup managers would have to manually enter the info from the physical timesheets into their computer systems.

Determined to improve both accuracy and efficiency, Valley Business Centre took care of this issue by implementing cloud-based time tracking and integrating it with the clients preferred accounting software. This translated immediately into huge cost savings for the clients, from time saved entering and adjusting hours, more accurate employee times, the efficient transfer of timesheets data for payroll, and better job costing as well.

Valley Business Centre has been proudly serving the communities of Vancouver, Whistler, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, White Rock, Richmond and Delta for over 30 years. By taking a holistic approach to analyzing a client's business the firm has helped its clients streamline their accounting and bookkeeping processes in conjunction with their business operations. By doing this business owners working with Valley Bussiness Centre achieved higher levels of efficiency and automation, which in turn lead to reduced costs, increased profits and better scalability of their businesses.



