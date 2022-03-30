Validus Power Corp. and Startmining Announce Canadian Data Centre Expansion

TORONTO and LA SEYNE SUR MER, France, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Validus Power Corp. and Startmining are proud to announce the new construction of a 100MW Bitcoin mining data centre at a Validus Power Generation site in Ontario. Initial project work has commenced with an expected target of August, 2022.

This expansion meets the mutual goal of growing the Canadian Bitcoin ecosystem, while investing in Ontario infrastructure. The project includes the modernization of existing power assets, and new integration of an innovative power blend, resulting in an industry leading environmental profile for this power generation site and data centre campus. Further expansion details will be announced later this year.

"Startmining, as part of its global expansion, is pleased to collaborate with Validus as a key Canadian partner in Ontario, a strategic provider of advanced energy and infrastructure. These strategic agreements address the urgent need, at a time when Startmining is receiving close to 1.5 GW of hosting demand, to provide imminent mining that is both affordable and sustainable over the long term," said Saimi Barragan, founder and CEO of Startmining.

Todd Shortt, President and CEO of Validus also commented, "Startmining shares our view of a strong and viable future for Bitcoin in Canada as we continue to develop sophisticated power and infrastructure campuses. This is especially true in Ontario where we have a robust support structure. Startmining also shares our values and long term vision".

About Validus Power Corp.

Validus is a global leader in advanced power solutions and lifecycle management working with communities, industry and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Validus maximizes the environmental and economic performance of next generation power plants.

About Startmining

Startmining is a French company that operates in sustainable mining. It is a mix of IT experience, human values and the desire to achieve goals common to the entire ecosystem with a virtuous and collaborative approach. Startmining opens the door of mining to all kinds of companies, small or large, investment funds or private individuals, through the concept of colocation hosting, so that as many people as possible can enter this growing ecosystem.

