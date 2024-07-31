Valiantys acquires Contegix, an Atlassian consulting leader, to bolster North American presence

PARIS, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Valiantys, a global leader in IT consulting with Atlassian, announces the acquisition of Contegix, a prominent innovator in Atlassian solutions for teams across various industries, including both private and Federal sectors. This strategic acquisition enhances Valiantys' presence and leadership in North America, particularly in the US Federal sector and in Canada, where Contegix is a leading Atlassian partner.

Strategic acquisition strengthens Valiantys’ Atlassian market leadership in North America, and addresses security and compliance needs of the Federal Sector (PRNewsfoto/Valiantys)

Contegix has a rich 20-year history in the Atlassian ecosystem and was a pioneer in implementing the original Atlassian Cloud in 2002. The company has notable expertise in the US Federal sector under its Ascend Integrated Federal division, bringing a wealth of capabilities and a highly skilled engineering team to Valiantys. The firm offers a secure platform addressing US legal and regulatory compliance requirements, specifically HIPAA, FedRAMP, and DISA compliance.

The acquisition will strengthen Valiantys' position as the leading solutions partner of the Atlassian ecosystem, offering significant growth opportunities in North America, and doubling the market opportunity for Valiantys. It also offers the potential for Valiantys to expand its Federal service offering in other geographies, including Europe and Asia-Pacific. The acquisition brings several additional key benefits, including:

Enhanced capabilities – Customers in North America , especially those with regulatory and security blockers to transitioning to Cloud, will benefit from Contegix's secure managed platform. Contegix's expertise in DevSecOps [1] and handling highly sensitive information will enhance Valiantys' offerings and complement its DevOps and full stack application development teams. The combination of these teams will also help connect customers' IT infrastructures and operations, helping them to become secure, digital-first enterprises.

– Customers in , especially those with regulatory and security blockers to transitioning to Cloud, will benefit from Contegix's secure managed platform. Contegix's expertise in DevSecOps and handling highly sensitive information will enhance Valiantys' offerings and complement its DevOps and full stack application development teams. The combination of these teams will also help connect customers' IT infrastructures and operations, helping them to become secure, digital-first enterprises. Value-added service offerings – Contegix's additional offerings centered around the Federal sector (including FedRAMP, Government Solutions, and TrustStack) will be pivotal in addressing the needs of the regulated market. The strategic impact of this acquisition will enhance Valiantys' capabilities and improve the customer experience for key segments, including Federal, healthcare, life sciences, and financial services. By integrating Contegix's expertise, Valiantys will offer more differentiated and compliant solutions, catering to the unique needs of these industries.

– Contegix's additional offerings centered around the Federal sector (including FedRAMP, Government Solutions, and TrustStack) will be pivotal in addressing the needs of the regulated market. The strategic impact of this acquisition will enhance Valiantys' capabilities and improve the customer experience for key segments, including Federal, healthcare, life sciences, and financial services. By integrating Contegix's expertise, Valiantys will offer more differentiated and compliant solutions, catering to the unique needs of these industries. Solidified ecosystem - The acquisition of Contegix strategically strengthens Valiantys and the Atlassian ecosystem, positioning Valiantys as a leader in secure Atlassian solutions and FedRAMP migrations for Federal clients. Key benefits include an enhanced capacity to provide critical support, meet compliance requirements, and enable scalable modernization.

- The acquisition of Contegix strategically strengthens Valiantys and the Atlassian ecosystem, positioning Valiantys as a leader in secure Atlassian solutions and FedRAMP migrations for Federal clients. Key benefits include an enhanced capacity to provide critical support, meet compliance requirements, and enable scalable modernization. Strengthened market position – Leveraging Contegix's leadership in the North American Federal sector and its longstanding relationship with Atlassian, Valiantys is poised to reinforce its market leadership and expand its customer base in North America .

– Leveraging Contegix's leadership in the North American Federal sector and its longstanding relationship with Atlassian, Valiantys is poised to reinforce its market leadership and expand its customer base in . Innovative solutions – Valiantys has been a leader in encouraging the adoption of Atlassian Forge, the app development platform, further empowering Atlassian's Marketplace app vendors. With the acquisition of Contegix, Valiantys will expand its ability to help customers solve complex problems using Forge.

Michael McNeil, Chief Executive Officer of North America at Valiantys, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Contegix to the Valiantys family. Their secure managed platform and expertise in the Federal space perfectly align with our strategic vision. This acquisition not only strengthens our capabilities but also allows us to better serve our customers. Together, we believe we can drive strong value and growth in the North American Market."

Brad Hokamp, Chief Executive Officer of Contegix, added: "The combination of Valiantys and Contegix will bring great value to the North American market, offering the most comprehensive capabilities in both the Atlassian ecosystem and the DevSecOps industry. I want to thank our private equity sponsor, Strattam Capital, for their tremendous support in enabling Contegix's success, and I expect even greater accomplishments in the next chapter of the business under Valiantys."

Philippe Crochet, Managing Partner at Keensight Capital, concluded: "The acquisition of Contegix marks a significant moment in Valiantys' development, particularly by opening up the North American regulated market. We look forward to continuing to support the company through this next period of growth."

This acquisition will be made possible by the investment and operational support of:

Keensight Capital, one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout investments, and Valiantys' majority shareholder;

Tercera, a growth equity firm specializing in cloud professional services.

Closing is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Valiantys

Valiantys is a leading global consulting and services firm dedicated to Atlassian. The company accelerates business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using the best agile methods and tools. Its Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled and Valiantys supports its customers across the entire spectrum of projects on those platforms. As a recognized Agile at Scale, ITSM, and Cloud Specialized Partner, Valiantys help organizations accelerate time to value with Agile at scale, cloud, and ITSM implementations. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, the firm bridges the gap between applications and strategic practices such as SAFe® and ITIL. Over the last 15 years, Valiantys has helped more than 5,000 customers achieve their desired business outcomes at a reduced time to value, through improved team collaboration.

www.valiantys.com

About Contegix

Contegix is an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, serving the U.S. public sector and commercial businesses for a variety of Atlassian needs. As a FedRAMP authorized cloud provider entirely managed and maintained by U.S. citizens, we provide professional services ranging from application engineering to process transformation. With expertise in Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and the rest of the Atlassian toolset, our Atlassian certified experts help large enterprises and public sector organizations maximize their investments in these collaborative tools.

About Keensight Capital

Keensight Capital ("Keensight"), one of the leading European Growth Buyout firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. For over 20 years, Keensight Capital's team of seasoned professionals has leveraged their knowledge of investment and growth industries to invest for the long term in profitable companies with high growth potential and revenues in the range of €10 million to €400 million. Drawing on its expertise in the Technology and Healthcare sectors, Keensight identifies the best investment opportunities in Europe and works closely with management teams to develop and achieve their strategic vision. Keensight Capital's success has also earned it a Gold Award from the Private Equity Exchange & Awards each year for the last seven consecutive years, and in particular, the Best European Growth Private Equity Fund.

www.keensight.com

[1] DevSecOps is short for development, security and operations. It is an application development practice that automates the integration of security and security practices at every phase of the software development lifecycle, from initial design through integration, testing, delivery and deployment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471949/Valiantys.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980997/Valiantys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valiantys

Valiantys, Reena Agnihotri - [email protected] +1 416-522-2615, Keensight Capital, Cindy Giraud, Communications Director - [email protected] +33 (0) 6 37 96 55 37, Headland Consultancy, Stephanie Ellis - [email protected] +44 (0) 73 1136 9804, Tayla Garrety - [email protected] +44 (0)77 7669 2736