PERTH, Western Australia, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) – Westgold or the Company) is pleased to advise that Valiant Gold Limited (ASX: VAL) - Valiant or Valiant Gold) has been admitted to the Official List of the ASX, with Valiant's fully paid ordinary shares expected to commence trading at 1.00pm AEDT today.

Highlights

View PDF Title is - Valiant Gold Lists on the ASX (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)



Valiant (ASX: VAL) lists on the ASX following completion of its significantly oversubscribed IPO - raising $75M (before costs) through the issue of 300M shares at $0.25 per share.

$20M Priority Offer to Eligible Westgold Shareholders oversubscribed.

Valiant emerges as a well‑funded, independent gold company - holding the Reedy and Comet Projects in WA's Murchison region, currently hosting ~1.2Moz JORC‑compliant Mineral Resources.1

Westgold retains a significant ~44% equity interest in Valiant post‑listing - subject to a 24‑month escrow period commencing on the date Valiant's shares are quoted on the ASX for the first time.

Ore Purchase Agreement with Westgold provides a pathway to potential early cashflow - and supplementary ore flow to Westgold that is not currently in the 3 Year Outlook.

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"Westgold congratulates the Valiant team on the successful listing of Valiant Gold. This is a significant milestone for both companies and creates a new Australian gold company that will focus on advancing the smaller Reedy and Comet Gold Projects, while Westgold continues to focus on scaling value from our larger, core Murchison and Southern Goldfields operations.

Our retained equity interest ensures Westgold shareholders continue to benefit from Valiant's progress whilst the Ore Purchase Agreement provides an early revenue pathway for Valiant and incremental ore feed opportunities for Westgold's strategic regional processing hubs."

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

Forward Looking Statements

These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company.

In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the Company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

1 Refer to Westgold's ASX announcement titled "Westgold to Spin-Out Non-Core Assets to Valiant" dated 15 December 2025 for further information regarding the Mineral Resource estimates. Westgold confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the aforementioned announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the aforementioned announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Please also refer to Valiant's Prospectus dated 16 February 2026, as amended by the Supplementary Prospectus dated 20 February 2026, for further information.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

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