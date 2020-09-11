Valeo Pharma Warrants to Begin Trading Today on CSE Under the Symbol VPH.WT.A

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that warrants (the "Unit Warrants") issued in connection with the previously announced bought deal and short form prospectus offering of Units of the Company that closed on September 10, 2020, will commence trading today on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol VPH.WT.A.

A total of 2,875,000 Unit Warrants have been issued and each Unit Warrant enables its holder to purchase one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of $1.50 per Share, for a period of 24 months from closing. The Unit Warrants, with CUSIP number 91915B132, expire on September 10, 2022 and are subject to accelerated expiry if the closing price of the Company's Shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $2.00 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada. With a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products, Valeo Pharma has a growing portfolio of innovative products and the full infrastructure to properly manage these products through all stages of commercialization. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has all capabilities internally to register and market health care solutions for Canadian patients. For more information, please visit http://www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events, including statements about the proposed use of net proceeds under the Offering. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, President and CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected]; or Luc Mainville, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, 514-693-8854, [email protected]; or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]

