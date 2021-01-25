Valeo Pharma's Redesca™ Receives Positive Recommendation for Public Reimbursement in Quebec

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has received notice of a positive recommendation by Quebec's Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux ("INESSS") to the Health Minister for the inclusion of its Low Molecular Weight Heparin biosimilar (LMWH), Redesca™ and Redesca™ HP, on the list of medications covered by the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) for the prevention and treatment of thromboembolic disorders.

"We are very pleased to have received a positive recommendation by INESSS, a key milestone in the coming commercial launch of Redesca™", said Steve Saviuk, Valeo's CEO. "Redesca™ has a long and strong history of safety and efficacy with more than 8 years of proven in-market data internationally. Redesca™ will be available across Canada and Valeo intends to pursue discussions for the inclusion of Redesca on all other provincial formularies. Valeo is planning to launch Redesca™ during the first half of 2021."

In addition to being used primarily for treating and preventing deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, LMWHs are also now increasingly used as a first line of defense tool in the fight against Covid-19. The World Health Organization ("WHO") issued guidance regarding the prophylaxis use of LMWH to help prevent complications in the clinical management of severe acute respiratory infections when novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is suspected.

About Redesca™

Redesca™ is a low molecular weight heparin biosimilar. LMWHs are injectable anticoagulant drugs used primarily to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Redesca™ has more than 8 years of proven in-market safety internationally and more than 150 million patient days treated in Europe alone.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Valeo Pharma Inc.

For further information: Valeo Pharma, Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514 693-8830, [email protected]; Or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]

